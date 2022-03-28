Name: Bradley Busetto
Title: Co-CEO, SDG Impact Japan
URL: www.sdgimpactjapan.com
Hometown: Vallejo, California
Years in Japan: less than 1
Is there a quote you live by?
I love the quote “Be the change in the world you want to see.” I believe it is credited to Gandhi.
Who is your biggest inspiration?
My father’s experience — he was an Italian refugee from World War II. He came to America after living as an itinerant, floating around the rubble of Europe for many years. He always exposed us as kids to social justice issues in different countries. When we were teens, we even went with him down to El Salvador and Guatemala, right in the middle of civil wars, providing help to people displaced by war. He helped us see that there was more to the world than just sunny California.”
What is one of your biggest achievements in sustainability?
“I guess there have been many moments. One of them was convincing the United Nations and different governments that setting up new venture accelerators for sustainability tech was a good idea. We started in one country, and then it scaled all across the world.”
What do you do for fun in Tokyo?
“I spend a lot of time running around the parks in Tokyo, chasing a small child!”
