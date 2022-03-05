The title of the Oscar-nominated film “ドライブ・マイ・カー” (“Doraibu Mai Kā,” “Drive My Car”), directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and based on the short story by Haruki Murakami, is a metaphor. Or at least it was originally: the Beatles song of the same name is steeped in sexual innuendo.

Metaphors and similes — or 比喩 (hiyu) in Japanese — are an important part of the language, as they are in English. They demonstrate emphasis, function as a euphemism (like “Drive My Car” does in the song), and provide a vivid and expressive way to describe a feeling, action, object or state. They’re also a huge part of the Murakami story behind Japan’s most successful showing at the Academy Awards since the output of Akira Kurosawa. The film is nominated for best foreign film, best adapted screenplay, best director and, the ultimate, best picture.

“Drive My Car” is a loose interpretation of the Murakami story from his collection “女のいない男たち” (“Onna no Inai Otoko-tachi,” “Men Without Women”). Both the story and the film are about the actor Yusuke Kafuku, who is assigned a taciturn, young female chauffeur to drive him to rehearsals for a performance of the Anton Chekhov play “Uncle Vanya.” The thrust of the story focuses on Yusuke grappling with grieving for his deceased wife, who he discovered had been cheating on him before her death. While the movie takes several directions that the original story doesn’t, the themes of 嘆き(nageki, grief) and 演技 (engi, acting) come to the forefront of both film and story.

The theme of acting is made crystal clear by the dialogue Murakami places at the end of the story. 「そして僕らはみんな演技をする」 (“Soshite bokura wa minna engi o suru,” “And so we all act”), says Yusuke, concluding his discussion with the chauffeur, Misaki, about his attempt to befriend his wife’s lover to get to the bottom of their affair. Murakami cleverly overloads a story about acting with 比喩. It makes the reader feel powerfully like the truth itself is eluding them — everything in the story is like something else, a metaphor for something else. But nothing is ever itself: The truth that the characters or reader have been looking for.

Murakami’s writing is famously “close” to English for Japanese literature and often has a universality beyond culture and language. It makes him a great place to start reading Japanese for language learners. Here’s a look at some of the countless metaphors and comparisons in “Drive My Car,” with a breakdown of how to understand them in Japanese.

Japanese has many grammatical vehicles for 比喩. This is about half of the list that appears in Judy Wakabayashi’s “Japanese-English Translation”: のようだ (no yō da), ように (yō ni), みたいな (mitaina), に似ている (ni nite-iru), と同じく (to onajiku), を思わせる (o omowaseru), も同様 (mo dōyō), と言って良い (to itte ii), とも言える (to mo ieru), 疑うほど (utagau hodo) and 気がする (ki ga suru). Reading “Drive My Car,” it’s shocking how many of these appear in a relatively brief story. In fact, Murakami places multiple metaphors or similes on pretty much every page, and into nearly every single paragraph.

Let’s take a look at the most common ways to express metaphors in Japanese. The starting point is よう (yō) and みたい (mitai), which can roughly be translated as “like,” as in a simile. These can also mean “seem” or “appear to,” which makes sense. These words are used to both express that something is representative for something else — a simile — and that something seems to be something. In both cases, the object that よう or みたい is modifying is obscured, not quite clear.

A good example of this is when Yusuke is describing the pain of recalling that his wife slept with other men: “想像は鋭利な刃物のように、時間をかけて容赦無く彼をを切り刻んだ” (“Sōzō wa eirina hamono no yō ni, jikan o kakete yōsha naku kare o kirikizanda,” “His imagination, like a sharp knife, constantly chopped him up without mercy”). Here, the 鋭利な刃物 (eirina hamono, sharp knife) is a simile for the pain of thinking about infidelity. This is a typical metaphor in that the comparison helps us better and more vividly understand the way Yusuke is feeling.

But Murakami’s intentional destabilization of simile can be seen just a page later. Here, Yusuke is thinking about the women he slept with after his wife’s death: “妻との交わりで感じたような親密な喜びを、彼はそこに見いだすことはできなかった” (“Tsuma to no majiwari de kanjita yō na shinmitsuna yorokobi o, kare wa soko ni miidasu koto wa dekinakatta,” “Yusuke could never discover an intimate joy like sex with his wife [with other women]”). Murakami presents a simile — 親密な喜び (shinmitsuna yorokobi, intimate joy) like having sex with his wife — but Yusuke could never experience the comparison in reality.

Different grammatical expressions for metaphors can be found throughout the story. When discussing his relationship with one of his wife’s lovers, Yusuke says, 「友達らしきものと言った方が正確かもしれないな」 (“Tomodachi rashiki mono to itta hō ga seikaku kamo shirenaina,” “It might be more accurate to call him something like a friend”). らしき (Rashiki) literally means “like” or “-ish.” It’s another way to both express a simile but also destabilize reality for Yusuke. He never achieves a true friendship, only 友達らしきもの (tomodachi rashiki mono) — something like a friendship.

Metaphors in “Drive My Car” are so fascinating because, normally, metaphors are a vehicle for comparison and clarity. バラの刺のような心 (Bara no toge no yō na kokoro, A heart like a rose’s thorns) makes a reader understand more clearly what the “heart” in question is like. But in this story, the frequent use of 比喩 — and Yusuke’s inability to find the real thing behind the metaphor — actually makes a reader feel like the metaphors are getting us further from the object being described, not closer to it.

「そして僕らはみんな演技をする」. And so we keep on acting. Murakami isn’t using a metaphor here. What the characters are doing isn’t like acting, it actually is acting. They have to keep on living their lives even though they don’t understand the true meaning of their own actions or feelings. Grief can be so difficult to deal with that acting — which is, as Murakami shows us, using metaphors to understand the world and make decisions — simply becomes necessary at times. “Drive My Car” acknowledges this reality while also illustrating how painful the elusive connection of using metaphors can be.