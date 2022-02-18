When Sara Takanashi flew 103 meters into the air during the mixed ski jumping event at the Beijing Olympics last week, it seemed like a great start for Team Japan — until it was revealed that her jump wouldn’t count.

The reason? スーツ規定違反で失格になった (Sūtsu kitei ihan de shikkaku ni natta, [She] was disqualified for violating suit regulations).

Takanashi wasn’t the only one to be disqualified for this reason, though. One jumper each from Austria and Germany, and two from Norway, all had their jumps disqualified for スーツ規定違反 (sūtsu kitei ihan, a suit regulation violation).

スキージャンプのスーツは表面積が大きくなるほど揚力が増し、飛距離が出やすくなるため、幅が厳密に規定されている (Sukī janpu no sūtsu wa hyōmenseki ga ōkiku naru hodo yōryoku ga mashi, hikyori ga deyasuku naru tame, haba ga genmitsu ni kitei sarete-iru, The width of the ski jumping suits is strictly regulated because the larger the surface area, the greater the lift and the easier it is [for athletes] to fly further).

So in order to be as 公平 (kōhei, fair) as possible, 体のサイズに対して認められたスーツのゆとりが決められている (karada no saizu ni taishite mitomerareta sūtsu no yutori ga kimerarete-iru, the roominess of one’s suit is decided by the size of one’s body).

Of course, this is something Olympic ski jumping athletes and their teams already know. Victory or defeat could depend on the suit, so it’s common practice to 違反しないギリギリのサイズのスーツで挑む (ihan shinai giri-giri no saizu no sūtsu de idomu, tackle [the event] with a suit that’s just barely big enough not to violate [the rules]).

I had no idea such rules existed and, judging by reactions to Takanashi’s 失格 (shikkaku, disqualification), I suspect many other fans didn’t either.

While trying to make sense of the rules, I became similarly puzzled by something else. Listening to the commentary on TV, I noticed that different words were used to refer to “rules” and “regulations.” I heard 規則 (kisoku), 規定 (kitei) and 規制 (kisei). They all sound fairly similar, but there are slight differences.

The kanji 規 (ki) is used to refer to 行動や判断のよりどころとなる基準 (kōdō ya handan no yoridokoro to naru kijun, a standard by which actions and decisions are guided). You’ll also see the kanji used in words like 規模 (kibo, scope/scale) and 規律 (kiritsu, observance/discipline). So the nuances that separate 規則, 規定 and 規制 come down to the kanji for 則 (soku), 定 (tei) and 制 (sei). Let’s take a look at each.

規則 (Kisoku, Rules/conventions) is seen as the least severe of the trio. You’ll see it in set terms such as 規則正しく生活する (kisoku tadashiku seikatsu suru, to live a well-regulated life) and 規則を守る (kisoku o mamoru, to abide by the rules).

You can pick up a slightly more nuanced understanding of the kanji in the verb 則する (soku suru), which means ある事柄を基準としてそれに従う (aru kotogara o kijun to shite sore ni shitagau, to take one thing as a standard and to follow it).

It’s also useful to note here that the “thing” that sets the standard can change depending on the kanji 則 is paired with. For example, the terms 自然法則 (shizen hōsoku, natural law) and 校則 (kōsoku, school regulations) both set their code of conduct on nature and the education system, respectively.

You may recognize the next kanji, 定, from words like 定食 (teishoku, set meal), 定期券 (teiki-ken, a seasonal/commuters ticket) and 安定 (antei, stability). In verb form, 定 can also be read as 定める (sadameru), which means 物事が一つの状態に落ち着いて動かないようになる (monogoto ga hitotsu no jōtai ni ochitsuite ugokanai yō ni naru, for something to become settled and stuck in one state). The verb is often used when something has been established: 方針を定める (hōshin o sadameru, to decide on policy).

While 規則 may contain the nuance of school rules or rules that are unofficial, 規定 feels more like “regulations” that have been defined by an authority. It’s useful to remember that the term 規定 is often used when discussing 法令の条文 (hōrei no jōbun, articles of law or ordinances): 政治的、宗教的、人種的な宣伝活動を禁止するオリンピック憲章の規定がある (Seiji-teki, shukyō-teki, jinshu-tekina senden katsudō o kinshi suru Orinpikku kyōtei no kitei ga aru, There are provisions/regulations in the Olympic Charter that prohibit political, religious and racial propaganda).

Finally, 規制 feels stricter as it implies there could be consequences if the rules are broken. You’ll see the latter kanji in words such as 制度 (seido, system), 制限 (seigen, restrictions) and 制裁 (seisai, sanctions). The verb 制する (sei suru) conveys the idea of direct control and manipulation, and is used to convey the idea of 人の行動などを押えとどめる (hito no kōdō nado o osaetodomeru, stopping people from taking certain actions).

北京市民の大半は新型コロナウイルス感染対策の規制により、北京五輪には参加できない (Pekin shimin no taihan wa shingata koronauirusu kansen taisaku no kisei ni yori, Pekin gorin ni wa sanka dekinai, Most Beijing citizens cannot participate in the Beijing Olympics because of restrictions imposed by COVID-19 countermeasures).

In the aftermath of the controversy surrounding the スーツ規定違反, it has been reported that 国際スキー連盟が来季に検査方法などの規定変更を検討している (kokusai skī renmei ga raiki ni kensa hōhō nado no kitei henkō o kentō shite-iru, the International Ski Federation is considering changing its inspection methods and other regulations next season).

Whether or not that bears fruit, it goes to show that rules are everywhere. Luckily, the only rules we need to be concerned about here are 文法規則 (bunpō kisoku, grammar rules).