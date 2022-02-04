While medical terms used to simply be a category of vocabulary that only the most advanced Japanese-language students would learn, these days they are hard to avoid. Being able to identify such words and phrases in newspaper headlines or government reports can help you get a better understanding of what is going on with the pandemic.
- みなし陽性 (minashi yōsei, deemed/presumed positive) — With a rapid rise in omicron cases, doctors now believe if you are in close contact with someone who has the COVID-19 variant then you also likely have it. Ex: 同居家族で症状がある場合はみなし陽性者とする (Dōkyo kazoku de shōjō ga aru baai wa minashi yōsei-sha to suru, When symptoms appear among family members who live together, it is presumed [everyone is] positive).
- 陽性／陰性になる (yōsei/insei ni naru, to become positive/negative). Ex.: PCR検査で陽性になった (PCR kensa de yōsei ni natta, The PCR test came back positive).
- 軽症 (keishō, mild symptoms). Ex.: コロナになったが軽症で済んだ (Korona ni natta ga keishō de sunda, I caught COVID-19 but the symptoms were mild).
- 無症状 (mushōjō, asymptomatic/without symptoms). Ex.: 検査で陽性だったが、無症状だった (Kensa de yōsei datta ga, mushōjō datta, I tested positive, but was asymptomatic).
- 病床数 (byōshōsū, number of beds). Ex.: 感染者が増え、病床数が足りなくなっている (Kansensha ga fue, byōshōsū ga tarinaku natte-iru, The number of infected people is increasing, but there are not enough hospital beds).
- 医療ひっ迫 (iryōhippaku) — This term refers to an overwhelmed health care system. Ex: この先の医療ひっ迫に備えなければならない (Kono saki no iryōhippaku ni sonaenakereba naranai, We need to prepare in case the hospitals become overwhelmed).
- 医療崩壊 (iryōhōkai) — This term refers to the collapse of the medical care system. Ex.: 医療崩壊を防ぐ対策を考えなければならない (Iryōhōkai o fusegu taisaku o kangaenakereba naranai, We need to think up measures that will prevent the collapse of the medical care system).
- 感染拡大防止 (kansen kakudai bōshi, prevention of the spread of infection). Ex.: 感染拡大防止へのご協力をお願いいたします (Kansen kakudai bōshi e no go-kyōryoku o onegai-itashimasu, Thank you for your cooperation in preventing the spread of infection).
- 追加接種 (tsuika sesshu, additional vaccination) — You may also see 追加接種 referred to as a ブースター (būsutā, booster). Ex.: 追加接種には重症化予防効果があります (Tsuika sesshu ni wa jūshō-ka yobō kōka ga arimasu, Additional vaccinations have the effect of preventing severe symptoms).
- 接種券 (sesshu-ken, vaccination voucher) — These are the things you receive in the mail that will allow you to get your booster or an additional vaccination. Ex.: 接種券を忘れずに接種会場にお持ちください (Sesshu-ken o wasurezu ni sesshu kaijō ni omochikudasai, Don’t forget to bring your vaccination voucher to the vaccination site).
