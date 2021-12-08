Last week saw the launch of the Tokyo Michelin Guide 2022, which once again put Tokyo at the top of the pecking order when it comes to the number of Michelin Stars held by cities around the globe.

Now, the city’s cocktail bars are in the spotlight, with two local hangouts, The SG Club and Bar BenFiddich in the World’s Best 50 List.

Announced via livestream from London, renowned Shibuya cocktail bar, The SG Club came in at No. 18, while Shinjuku-based BenFiddich came in at No. 32.

London’s Connaught Bar came in first place, and Tokyo’s The Bellwood came in at No. 76 in the extended top 100 list.

The good news for Tokyo’s bibulous citizens comes at a time when State of Emergency restrictions on alcohol have been lifted, but the nation’s drinking habits are changing.

The full World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 List can be found on the World’s Best website.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.