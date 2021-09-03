With vaccine hesitancy being an issue in Japan, you may spot some new words on your social media feeds that pertain to people that the English media refer to as anti-vaxxers.
- 打つ派／打たない派 (utsu-ha/utanai-ha) — The former term refers to people who are supportive of the vaccination campaign, and the latter is for those who are unable to or refuse to get vaccinated. Ex.: ワクチンを打つ派と打たない派の間には大きな溝が生まれ始めている (Wakuchin o utsu-ha to utanai-ha no aida ni wa ōkina mizo ga umarehajimete-iru, The gap between the pro and anti vaccine crowds is widening).
- ワクチン陰謀論 (wakuchin inbōron) — By placing ワクチン (wakuchin, vaccine) in front of 陰謀論 (inbōron, conspiracy theory), you get a vaccine conspiracy theory. This is not to be confused with 誤情報 (gojōhō, misinformation). Ex.: 米国ではネットを中心に誤情報や陰謀論が拡散しています (Beikoku dewa netto o chūshin ni gojōhō ya inbōron ga kakusan shite-imasu, In the United States, misinformation and conspiracy theories are spreading mainly on the internet).
- ブースター接種 (būsutā sesshu) —You may gather from the pronunciation that a ブースター is a “booster” while 接種 (sesshu) is another word for vaccination. Many people in Japan are referring to this possible extra shot as the ３回目接種 (san-kaime sesshu, third vaccination). Japan will need to take care of its ワクチン難民 (wakuchin nanmin, lit. vaccine refugees), people who want to get a shot but can’t due to 供給不足 (kyōkyū-busoku, short supply) or an inability to book an appointment. Ex.: イスラエルは、８月1日から60歳以上を対象に、ブースター接種を開始しました (Isuraeru wa, hachi-gatsu tsuitachi kara rokujussai ijō o taishō ni, būsutā sesshu o kaishi shimashita, From Aug. 1, Israel began a booster vaccination campaign for people over the age of 60).
- 異物混入 (ibutsu konnyū) —This term’s two elements, 異物 (ibutsu, foreign material/substance) and 混入 (konnyū, contamination) come together to create a term that you may see with regard to stories on foreign materials found in a few Moderna vaccine doses. Ex.: モデルな製の異物混入ワクチンが相次いで見つかっています (Moderuna-sei no ibutsu konnyū wakuchin ga aitsuide mitsukatte-iru, Contaminants are being found one after another in Moderna vaccines ).
