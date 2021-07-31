Known for playful, cutting-edge designs that transform everyday items into the extraordinary, architect Oki Sato and his Tokyo- and Milan-based design firm, Nendo, are no strangers to tackling social issues. There’s the non-inflatable soccer ball that addresses poverty in sports, and a combination reusable pump and paper carton that seeks to reduce plastic use. But with one of its latest design projects, Petit Market, Nendo is turning its attention to creating a modern version of the mujinhanbaijo, or unmanned farm stand.

“I think it is very interesting that unattended sales booths have existed in Japan for a long time,” Sato says, “but that there seems to be a new need for them in this day and age. I was also fascinated by the fact that this was an item that had never been designed before, and I felt that there was a high possibility that the power of design could bring out its potential.”

A common feature of rural areas, the unmanned farm stands provide growers and producers an additional outlet for their produce and give consumers a hyper-local alternative to supermarkets or big box store produce sections.

Often located just outside farm gates or alongside fields, the stands tend to be homemade affairs cobbled together from random bits of wood or other shelving. They are a treasure trove of everything from fresh flowers to seasonal produce, even the occasional homemade pickle or baked good. Customers peruse and choose, dropping their payment, usually no more than ¥100 (about $1) per item, in an honor-system coin box the farmer retrieves at the end of the day.

“We wanted the design to be memorable yet blend naturally into its surroundings,” Sato says. “We envisioned that it would be low cost and easy to localize and customize from the very beginning.” Farmers who tested prototypes stressed the need for easy assembly and the ability to add personal touches.

Nendo listened: Made from lumber core, a sturdy material created by gluing strips of wood together into a solid slab, the Petit Market has a modular design that makes it easy for one person to assemble and disassemble the stand, using parts that can be replaced with those found at any local hardware store. Each structure consists of four large panels that lock together with three angled shelves to best display the day’s harvest. A steep roof easily sheds rain and/or snow and helps ventilate away heat. Adjustable legs mean it can take a firm stand on uneven surfaces and a chalkboard sign doubles as the door. The payment box even comes with a QR code for cash-free capability.

Another effect Sato and his team had in mind when they made the first rough sketches was increasing opportunities for income and community connection, as well as decreasing food waste.

Food waste returned to the forefront of public attention with a recent report from Japan’s Ministry of the Environment quantifying the amount of food thrown out in fiscal year 2018 — around six million tons — by supermarkets, restaurants and convenience stores. Less obvious to the public, though, is on-farm food waste — fruits and vegetables that never make it off the farm because they don’t meet strict standards for sale. Instead, these items get tilled back into the soil or left to compost. While not officially tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), the 2018 deficit between reported harvests and shipments of produce to supermarkets, food processors and as animal feed stood at 334,000 tons.

For growers like Satoshi Shoda, a Gunma Prefecture farmer near the city of Ota who purchased a Petit Market for on-farm sales, the stand helps stem that tide.

“I wanted to sell my non-standard vegetables,” says Shoda, whose only other outlet for his produce is Japan Agriculture shipments, “and I was thinking about creating a direct-sales shop when I found out about the Petit Market. It has a unique design, so I decided to try it.”

Purchased in April 2021 when the Petit Market first became available, Shoda has already seen a difference. “Connections and conversations with local residents and strangers have increased,” he says. “They comment on how cute the stand is and are often surprised that these are ‘unsellable’ vegetables. My revenue is going up little by little.”

Shoda also adds drawings to the built-in blackboard each day and shares pictures of them on social media. “By posting the pictures on Instagram, not only farmers but people from other industries are interested in my products,” he says. “This motivates me, and I am able to attract customers who come to buy my products.”

