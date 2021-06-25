The second quarter of the year saw more terminology associated with ワクチン (wakuchin, vaccines) being tossed around in everyday conversation and on the news. Here are some of the terms you may have recently heard:
- 職域接種 (shokuiki sesshu, workplace vaccinations) — All Nippon Airways began an on-site vaccination program for its employees on June 13, thus becoming the first firm in the country to take part in issuing COVID-19 vaccines at work: トヨタは6月21日から職域接種を開始した (Toyota wa roku-gatsu nijūichi-nichi kara shokuiki sesshu o kaishi shita, Toyota launched its workplace vaccination program from June 21.)
- 大規模接種会場 (daikibo sesshu kaijо̄, mass vaccination site) — The government started vaccinating people in Japan on a large scale last month at 大規模接種会場. These venues originally opened to people over the age of 65, but 大規模接種会場 operated in Tokyo and Osaka by the Self-Defence Forces expanded eligibility to anyone over the age of 18 from June 16: 大規模接種会場で、18歳～64歳の接種が始まった (Daikibo sesshu kaijō de jūhassai kara rokujūyon-sai no sesshu ga hajimatta, At the mass vaccination site, vaccinations began for those between age 18 and 63.)
- デルタ株 (deruta kabu, delta variant) — This variant of the 新型コロナウイルス (shingata koronauirusu, novel coronavirus) used to be called the インド変異株 (Indo hen’i kabu, Indian variant) until the World Health Organization renamed COVID-19 variants related to actual places such as the U.K. (now the アルファ株, arufa kabu), South Africa (ベータ株, bēta kabu), Brazil (ガンマ株, ganma kabu) and India to remove any stigma those places may have suffered from: 京都府で、府内で初となるデルタ株への感染が16日に確認された (Kyoto-fu de, funai de hatsu to naru deruta kabu e no kansen ga jūroku-nichi ni kakunin sareta, In Kyoto Prefecture, what became the first case of infection from the delta variant was confirmed on the 16th.)
- モデルナ・アーム (Moderuna āmu, Moderna arm) — A few recipients of the Moderna vaccine reportedly experienced a skin reaction that had some Japanese worried: 腕の腫れはモデルナ・アームの症状だそうなので、2、3日すれば治るみたいだ (Ude no hare wa Moderuna āmu no shōjō da sō nanode, ni san-nichi sureba naoru mitai da, I was told the rash is just Moderna arm, so it should go away in a few days).
- 五輪シフト (gorin shifuto, the shift to the Olympics) — While there has been long discussion over whether or not the Olympics will take place amid the ongoing pandemic, with a month out they are not likely to be canceled or postponed again. This means the government and other parts of Japanese society are shifting to preparations ahead of the July 23 opening ceremony: 新たなコロナ対策では、政府の「五輪シフト」が鮮明になりそうだ (Aratana korona taisaku de wa, seifu no “gorin shifuto” ga senmei ni nari sō da, The new COVID-19 countermeasures seem to clearly reflect the government’s position of “shifting to the Olympics.”)
- 梅雨入り (tsuyu iri, entering rainy season) — Finally, most of the country has finally entered rainy season. Although Okinawa marked its earliest 梅雨入り in the past 30 years, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported that for the Kanto region it is only the latest in 10 years. It entered 梅雨 (tsuyu, rainy season) on June 14 and is set to mark 梅雨明け (tsuyu ake, the end of rainy season) sometime in the middle of July: 今年の梅雨入りは遅い (Kotoshi no tsuyu iri wa osoi, The start of rainy season was late this year.)
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.