A sushi restaurant in Tokyo’s Akihabara district has come up with a new take on sushi, seasoning the food with ingredients used in medicinal cooking, such as cinnamon and pine nuts.

The sushi will be included in Nadeshico Sushi’s menu in September.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary in autumn this year, we want to deviate from traditional concepts and (serve) sushi that is fun to look at while focusing on the health aspect,” said Yuki Chizui, the 33-year-old manager of the restaurant, at a time when the eatery is going through tough times due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The restaurant, which employs only female sushi chefs, will feature ingredients used in medicinal dishes on top of sushi toppings or on vinegared rice.

As a menu option, a spread made from a five-spice powder is served on top of tuna or yellowtail sushi. The garnish’s spicy scent helps mask the smell of raw fish, according to the restaurant.

The restaurant will mix pine nuts and shredded perilla leaves with olive oil, before placing the mixture on top of sushi from blue-backed fish, including horse mackerel and sardine.

It will also use shichimi chili pepper powder including orange peel for sushi with a refreshing flavor, such as octopus sushi.

In addition, the restaurant is working on a plan to raise fish that are fed feed featuring herbal medicine.

It plans to offer sushi using herbal medicine-fed salmon, raised with the cooperation of aquafarmers in Hokkaido, by the end of this year.

Furthermore, the restaurant is developing canned salmon slices marinated in miso paste mixed with medicinal ingredients.

Both products are currently being developed with the local tourist association.

“We hope to (promote the products) as Akihabara specialties and increase our sales channels,” Chizui said.

