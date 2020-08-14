Escape to a charming historical district

Kanazawa is considered one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations — and with good reason. A charming historical district, thriving food market, an acclaimed art museum and magnificent traditional garden all speak of its appeal.

Two new Hyatt properties — Hyatt Centric Kanazawa and Hyatt House Kanazawa — offer guests a perfect location from which to explore the district.

The Hyatt Centric Kanazawa is as aesthetically pleasing as over 100 artworks, mostly created by local artists, are woven into the interior design of the hotel. The rooftop terrace bar offers spectacular views and makes for a perfect spot to finish off the day.

Hyatt House Kanazawa offers various guest rooms and suites, most of which are equipped with kitchen and living facilities suited for extended-stay and long-term guests. Both properties are taking the utmost care to prevent coronavirus transmission. .

Hyatt Centric Kanazawa and Hyatt House Kanazawa are located at Cross Gate Kanazawa, which is two minutes from Kanazawa Station. For more information, visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/japan/hyatt-centric-kanazawa/kmqct or call 076-256-1234; and https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/japan/hyatt-house-kanazawa/kmqxk or call 076-256-1235.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.