Look on with awe at the versatility of the 'mono da' structure

Yononaka niwa sugoi hito ga iru mono desu nē.

(There sure are some amazing people in the world.)

Situation 1: Mr. Tien and Ms. Shiba are talking about a novelist.

ティエン： この作家はもともとお医者さんだったんです。でも、書いた小説が賞を取って、小説家になったんです。最近は、絵も描いているんですよ。

芝： へえ、世の中にはすごい人がいるものですねえ。

Tien: Kono sakka wa moto-moto o-isha-san datta-n desu. Demo, kaita shōsetsu ga shō o totte, shōsetsuka ni natta-n desu. Saikin wa e mo kaite-iru-n desu yo.

Shiba: Hē, yononaka niwa sugoi hito ga iru mono desu nē.

Tien: This writer was formerly a doctor. However, the novel he wrote won an award, and he became a novelist. Recently, he’s also been drawing pictures.

Shiba: Wow, there sure are some amazing people in the world.

The structure “Xものだ/ものです” (もんだ/もんです in spoken Japanese) is used to express deep emotion, lamentation or admiration. “X” is a verb, i-adjective or na-adjective, while “もの” in this context does not mean a specific physical thing but more of a figurative one.

ネットで映画(えいが)も音楽(おんがく)も楽(たの)しめるんだから、便利(べんり)になったものだ。 (We can enjoy movies and music on the net, how convenient it has all become.)

A sentence-ending particle such as “ね” (in which you’re looking for empathy) or “な” (which is used in when commenting to yourself) is often attached at the end of an “Xものだ” sentence or, as seen in the Bonus Dialogue, women will sometimes replace “だ” with “ね” altogether.

Situation 2: Eric Sere wonders why his girlfriend, Yuri, seems stressed out.

ゆり： 今朝の地震のせいかな？今日は忘れ物ばっかりだ。

エリック： 地震のときは誰でもあせるものだから、仕方ないよ。

Yuri: Kesa no jishin no sei kana? Kyō wa wasuremono bakkari da.

Erikku: Jishin no toki wa dare demo aseru mono dakara, shikata nai yo.

Yuri: Maybe it’s because of the earthquake this morning? I’ve forgotten so many things today.

Eric: Everyone gets flustered when an earthquake occurs, so it can’t be helped.

The Xものだ structure also presents the happening of “X” as a natural consequence for “Y.” In this case, “X” is a verb, i-adjective or na-adjective in either their dictionary or nai-forms. When breaking down Situation 2, “Y” is 地震(じしん)のとき (when an earthquake happens) and X is 誰(だれ)でもあせる (everyone gets flustered). So it can be understood that “to feel flustered” is a common and natural reaction that people have when an earthquake happens:

Xものだ can also express an obligation or duty, and is usually used when a superior is giving advice or admonishment:

だれかから何(なに)かもらったときはお礼(れい)を言(い)うものですよ。(When you receive something from someone, it is the proper thing to say “thank you.”)

Bonus Dialogue: Ms. Tamachi and her co-worker Ms. Gray are speaking to each other over a video chat.

田町(たまち)： 毎日(まいにち)リモートワークだと、肩(かた)がこっちゃう。こんなふうに仕事(しごと)をするなんて、思(おも)ってもみなかったわ。ほんとに大変(たいへん)な暮(く)らし方(かた)になったものねえ。

グレイ： うん。でも、満員電車(まんいんでんしゃ)に乗(の)らなくて済(す)むのは、助(たす)かるよ。

田町： そうね。朝(あさ)、ゆっくりできるのはいいもんだよね。

グレイ： 睡眠時間(すいみんじかん)も長(なが)くとれるようになったし、朝ご飯(はん)もちゃんと食(た)べるようになったし。

田町： でも、毎日きちんと食べていて、運動(うんどう)をあまりしなかったら、体重(たいじゅう)が増(ふ)えちゃった！外(そと)で運動もあまりできないし。

グレイ： 私(わたし)は家(いえ)でできるエクササイズをしているの。ネットで探(さが)すと、いろいろあるよ。

田町： そうね。私も探してみよう。… ああ、こうしておしゃべりをしてると、ストレスが解消(かいしょう)するものね。

グレイ： うん。人間(にんげん)はおしゃべりをしないではいられないものなのよ。特(とく)に私たちは。

Tamachi: Working remotely every day totally makes my shoulders stiff. I never imagined I’d be working like this. It really has become a difficult way of life.

Gray: Yeah. But it’s a big help that I don’t have to get on a crowded train.

Tamachi: True. It’s nice to be able to take my time in the morning.

Gray: I’ve been able to sleep longer than before, and I’ve come to be able to eat breakfast properly.

Tamachi: But, because I’ve been eating properly and haven’t exercised much, I’ve gained weight! I can’t exercise much outside, either.

Gray: I do exercises you can do at home. If you search on the web, there’s a lot of them.

Tamachi: I see. I’ll have a look, too. Ah, chatting like this really does relieve stress.

Gray: Yeah. Humans naturally cannot help but talk. Especially us!