Tokyo revealed: Atmospheric, open-air antique markets

Oedo Antique Market

En garde: Most of these sword guards, each kept in its own wooden box and sold at the Oedo Antique Market by Kensuke Tansho, were crafted during the Edo Period (1603-1868).

Those with a sharp eye for antiques vouch for the high quality of this market, guaranteeing a lucky find or two. It takes place on the first and third Sundays at Tokyo International Forum in Yurakucho, and about five times a year in Yoyogi Park at irregular intervals.

About 250 dealers display merchandise running the gamut from ceramics, lacquerware, folkcrafts, prints and furniture to fashion jewelry and kimono. Even for non-experts, it’s a fun place to browse. The market schedule is subject to change depending on the weather and the availability of the venue. When planning a visit, don’t forget to check the website before setting out.

Oedo Antique Market: Tokyo International Forum 1F Plaza, Marunouchi 3-5-1, Chiyoda-ku 100-0005; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., first and third Sundays of the month; no market from May to August 2020; www.antique-market.jp

A storied history: The pagoda at Takahata Fudoson Kongoji temple.

Takahata Fudo Gozare-ichi

Located in a quiet Tokyo suburb about 30 minutes by superexpress on the Keio Line from Shinjuku Station, Takahata Fudoson Kongoji temple is one of the three major Fudoson temples in the Kanto region. The Gozare-ichi market, first held on the spacious grounds in 1988, was the brainchild of Kaoru Kokune, late husband of current organizer Atsuko Kokune. The name Gozare-ichi connotes a market that welcomes “any and all” vintage goods, from daily necessities to hobby items.

“What’s great about this market is that you can enjoy scenery that varies from season to season within this stately temple while you’re looking around for things you like,” Kokune says. It doesn’t hurt to pay your respects at the temple before you start your search.

Cheers: Masuo Kumazaki is a lumber dealer based in Gero, Gifu Prefecture. Laid out in his booth at the Gozare-ichi market are countless sake cups, ranging from moderately priced to top-quality. The colorful, ornate Kutani-ware cups make ideal souvenirs.

Takahata Fudo Gozare-ichi: Takahata Fudoson Kongoji, Takahata 733, Hino, Tokyo 191-0031; 7 a.m.-4 p.m., third Sunday of the month; kanagawa-antique-market.crayonsite.net

Chikako Shimizu contributed the text for this article. Many activities and events have been canceled or postponed due to concerns over COVID-19. Be sure to check with an event’s official website or with the venue itself before heading out.