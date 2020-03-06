Dishes prepared with local tastes for a cause

The date of the Great East Japan Earthquake, March 11, 2011, is very much etched into Japan’s collective memory. Continuing its annual charity event, four hotels of the Royal Park Hotels and Resorts brand are presenting special dishes and course meals where 3 percent of proceeds is donated to Chance for Children. The charity benefits children affected by the disaster and all of the meals feature ingredients from the Tohoku region.

On offer until March 31 at Sendai Royal Park Hotel in Miyagi Prefecture are a la carte dinner dishes such as the beef tongue and nanban miso (¥1,500), a chili-infused pickled vegetable condiment.

The Yokohama Royal Park Hotel delivers a seasonal, spring-centric lunch (¥2,783) until April 30. Aomori Fukaura Snow Carrots that are grown to maturity under a carpet of snow and Yamagata yams are just a couple of the Tohoku ingredients used.

The event-related dinner (¥7,000) at The Royal Park Tokyo Shiodome, available until March 31, sees Iwate pork and other food from the region used in a four-course meal.

Chefs at Royal Park Hotel in Nihonbashi pull out all the stops in a luxe multicourse extravaganza (¥21,780) where Iwate scallops meet salmon roe and caviar in the first course. This event also runs until March 31.

All prices include tax and a 10 percent service charge. Please refer to www.mec.co.jp/j/groupnews/archives/mecg200227_RPHR_tohokuajikiko.pdf (Japanese only) for more information on the hotels, access, individual mealtimes and reservations.

Dinner course heightens rhythm and flavors

Food and drink come together in perfect harmony at restaurant Melodia’s Italian grill and cocktail pairing dinner course Arpeggio, inside The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo through April 30.

Arpeggio (¥12,000, excluding tax and service charge) is served daily from 6 to 10 p.m. and last order is at 9 p.m.

Executive chef Olivier Rodriguez and head bartender of Rhythmos Cafe and Bar Tsukasa Takahashi have created a four-course meal rich with the flavors of spring, each dish accompanied by an elegant and unique cocktail.

Similar to the Italian musical style from which it takes its title, the Arpeggio dinner has been arranged to heighten rhythm and depth. Diners begin with cumin-spiced spear squid stuffing with sea urchin and squid ink sauce paired with a mango and whey-based lassi, a perfect match for the cumin.

For the main dish, diners can enjoy sirloin steak with fermented parmesan and balsamic sauce. A unique take on the gin-based Singapore sling — using homemade fig syrup and red wine to balance the sourness of balsamic sauce that go well with the salty richness of the parmesan — completes this course.

The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo is a minute from Shinagawa Station. For reservations and further details, visit https://intercontinental-strings.jp/jp/offers/melodia-arpeggio or call 03-5783-1258.

Selection of rich chocolate with drink pairings

Shopping for chocolate is a treat that never disappoints and few names are as revered in the chocolate world as France-based atelier and haute bean-to-bar chocolatier, Weiss.

With founder Eugene Weiss reported to have said, “Like love, chocolate is an eternal source of inspiration, rich with the noblest of emotions.” What better time to express such feelings, just in time for White Day on March 14?

The Hilton Osaka is delighted to offer a selection of the esteemed manufacturers goodies, both as White Day or other gifts, or to be enjoyed anytime in-house at the My Place Cafe and Bar.

A sign of a good chocolatier is quality bar chocolate, and Weiss doesn’t disappoint. Its tablet chocolate (¥1,100 per bar) is an affordable indulgence, while chocolate bonbons, Weiss’ signature item, are available in four-piece (¥1,200), nine-piece (¥2,700) and 25-piece (¥7,500) sets.

A bonbon and whisky pairing (¥2,900) sees three bonbons matched with whiskies from Japan, Ireland and Scotland, where the smoke and peaty finish of the beverages brings out the richness of the chocolate. A more traditional afternoon tea-type set features a bonbon to accompany matcha (¥1,600).

All prices do not include taxes and service charges. The Hilton Osaka is a 2-minute walk from Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.hilton.co.jp/osaka or call 06-6347-7111.