It's never too late to add updates

Double the DualShock action

With the PlayStation 5 launch speeding ahead — slated for Christmas 2020 — Sony is releasing a new peripheral for the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller. It’s nice to see the PS4 still getting love so late in its life.

The new peripheral is an add-on called the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment. It’s rather self-explanatory: You attach it to a wireless DualShock 4 gamepad via the headphone jack at the back and voila: two extra buttons. These add-ons are programmable, allowing players to customize up to 16 different input functions, such as moving the R1 button or square button input. Adding customized controls can make playing certain games easier — and more enjoyable.

The middle of the Back Button Attachment is an OLED display on which you can view the newly mapped functions, so it’s easy to check your customizations. It’s also possible to save up to three customized inputs. To program new inputs, just push down the OLED screen.

If you’re worried about that hijacked headphone jack, The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment has one just beneath the screen, so no basic functionality is sacrificed. Other controllers can be pricey — like the Xbox Elite wirelss Controller Series 2 with four programmable buttons for around ¥20,000 — so, as the sun sets on the PS4, this customizable add-on at ¥3,278 might be just what the console needs.

bit.ly/ps4back-jp (Japanese), bit.ly/ps4back-en (English)

Persona 5 is being scrambled

Persona 5 is an excellent Japanese role-playing game. In it, players explore modern-day Tokyo and the human subconscious, with many of the most memorable parts involving the character interaction and watching the story unfold. Later this month, the game is getting a new release — this time with lots more fighting action.

Set several months after the original game’s timeline, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is a hack-and-slash crossover with Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors games. It was developed by Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force studio with Atlus’ P-Studio, which makes the Persona games.

In Persona 5 Scramble, the Joker and his Phantom Thieves of Hearts cohorts travel through Japan in an RV, thwarting evil.

Koei Tecmo has teamed up with other game companies for Dynasty Warriors-type games before, including with Nintendo for a Legend of Zelda-themed Hyrule Warriors game. While there is plenty of action in Persona 5 Scramble for hack-and-slash enthusiasts, role playing-inclined players invested in the characters shouldn’t be disappointed — Persona 5 Scramble’s attention to character development and plot should satisfy even the most diehard fan.

Priced at ¥9,680, Persona 5 Scramble will be released in Japan on Feb. 20 for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

p5s.jp (Japanese only)

The Street Fighter champs

Since its original release in 2016, Street Fighter V has been fine-tuned and tweaked, with Capcom listening to suggestions from fans and players. The first major updated version to come of this was the critically praised Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, which included a new user interface as well as much-needed single-player options and arcade modes. The Osaka-based game company continued to provide new content for Street Fighter V and now Capcom is releasing its second big updated version, the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

The version bundles nearly all the previous updates together — from the downloadable content to the base game and the Arcade Edition — into a single pack. In total, it boasts 34 stages for fights and 40 characters, including bosses Gill and Seth, who can be dressed in over 200 different costumes. The Champion Edition also adds new V-Skills, which are personalized moves for each fighter.

If you like fighting games but haven’t been keeping up with all the Street Fighter V downloadable content or didn’t purchase the game when it was first released, the Champion Edition is robust and compelling enough to merit a look — if not a purchase.

Priced at ¥3,990 for the download version, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will be released on Feb. 14 on PS4 and PC. The packaged version is ¥4,389 and there is also an upgrade version for current Street Fighter V owners for ¥3,000.

bit.ly/sfv-champ-jp (Japanese), bit.ly/sfv-champ-en (English)