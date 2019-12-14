Food & Drink | KONBINI WATCH

Everything's better with butter and lobster, especially potato chips

by Patrick St. Michel

Contributing Writer

The easiest way to breathe new life into a snack food is to combine a famous regional ingredient with a familiar flavor. Two recent convenience store arrivals highlight this strategy well.

Calbee’s long-running Shiawase Rich Butter potato chip series has long been a winner for those seeking something sweeter in their potato snack. It’s gone and upped the stakes by updating the flavor with real Hokkaido butter. The honey flavor in these chips (¥214 after tax) really ups the ante on the sweetness, making for a richer flavor experience overall.

Yamayoshi’s current limited-edition creation, meanwhile, tries something new with seafood-flavored potato chips. Usually, when a snack trumpets a lobster taste, the end result is something closer to mediocre crab. Yet its new Spiny Lobster Grilled Mayonnaise chip (¥152 after tax) manages something rare: nailing the lobster flavor — kind of. It’s impressive all the same.

I guess giving a nod to a place famous for said crustacean demands a certain quality.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Tough teeth: The custom of eating zōni soup began when people hit upon the idea of softening hard mochi rice cakes in stews.
Whether it's sweet or savory, zōni soup is a new year mainstay
The word "mochi" has slowly been creeping into English vernacular to describe sweetened dumplings made with a sticky short-grain rice. But in Japanese, mochi simply refers to mochi-...
Beckoning bugs: The enticing neon entrance of Kome to Circus.
Chaos Kitchen: Yokochō culture reimagined with 2020 vision
Imagine a classic old-school yokochō, a compact enclave of narrow pedestrian alleys lined with small, low-rise restaurants, hole-in-the-wall noodle counters, pubs and assorted drinking den...
Fresh classic: To mark its rebirth, Delifucious has added a tuna cutlet burger to its menu.
Delifucious: The cult-classic fish burgers are reborn in Chaos Kitchen
When news leaked through in September that the pione...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

,