All the pretty little ponies: One can almost hear the whinnying from the herd of wild horses depicted in gold dust and colored pigment on this beautifully preserved pair of early to mid-Edo Period six-panel screens. Pleasure is to be found in the power of the overall composition when viewed from a distance, as well as in the fineness of the detail from up close. From any vantage point, the passion of the artist is palpable. The technique of sprinkling powdered gold leaf over the paint adds a three-dimensional sparkle to the dynamic movements of the horses. The screens are believed to have once belonged to a samurai family.

Lifestyle | Kateigaho International Japan Edition

Artistry unfolds: Byōbu are a versatile element of interior design

Nearly all of the designs on traditional byōbu folding screens take nature as their theme. By contrast, according to Yoshihiro Takishita, the majority of Western paintings focus on the human figure. Byōbu art also leaves generous areas of empty space on the panels, an effect that further enhances their attractiveness as interior decor that never tires the eye.

Gallery wall: Private concerts at the Takishita residence are followed by buffet-style refreshments. A friend gave Takishita the idea of utilizing this six-panel byōbu from the Edo Period— which can form a perfect right angle when folded in the middle — for corner arrangements like this one.
Gallery wall: Private concerts at the Takishita residence are followed by buffet-style refreshments. A friend gave Takishita the idea of utilizing this six-panel byōbu from the Edo Period— which can form a perfect right angle when folded in the middle — for corner arrangements like this one.

Painting genres and techniques also vary widely: Byōbu may display anything from a finely detailed rendering of a festival procession to a single wild boar rampaging across the entire screen — or a number of small paintings on separate sheets may be pasted onto a single panel.

Mix and match: In a quiet corner of the house, Takishita raised this Taisho Era (1912-26) screen off the floor so that the painting can be enjoyed by someone seated on the sofa. The landscape is painted on silk. Using metal or wood brackets to hang byōbu on a wall makes them easy to put up and take down. When clients purchase screens from Takishita's collection, he provides custom-made brackets.
Mix and match: In a quiet corner of the house, Takishita raised this Taisho Era (1912-26) screen off the floor so that the painting can be enjoyed by someone seated on the sofa. The landscape is painted on silk. Using metal or wood brackets to hang byōbu on a wall makes them easy to put up and take down. When clients purchase screens from Takishita’s collection, he provides custom-made brackets.

Takishita chooses byōbu of diverse designs for his rooms, based on such considerations as the function and atmosphere of each space.

One fish, two fish: A unique painting that showcases varieties of fish decorates this byōbu. Though the work looks surprisingly modern, it was actually painted in the late Edo Period, then remounted much later on a two-panel screen during the Showa Era (1926-89).
One fish, two fish: A unique painting that showcases varieties of fish decorates this byōbu. Though the work looks surprisingly modern, it was actually painted in the late Edo Period, then remounted much later on a two-panel screen during the Showa Era (1926-89).

In a parlor where people take afternoon tea, for example, he will place a screen illustrated with an interesting subject that is likely to stimulate conversation. Several of his byōbu are decorated with seasonal flowering plants, and just as people arrange flowers in season, he replaces one screen with another over the course of the year.

This is the third installment in a four-part series on architect Yoshihiro Takishita’s antique byōbu collection.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST LIFESTYLE STORIES

Literati: In the library stands a two-panel screen that features contemplative ink-wash paintings of the sort favored by scholarly samurai.
Artistry unfolds: Glimpsing the souls of nature-loving byōbu artists
The folding screen was once an indispensable item of furniture in Japan. Screens were set up for special occasions such as weddings; unfolding a single byōbu folding screen transformed an ...
Two of a kind: A pair of six-panel folding screens, featuring cherry and pine boughs against a samurai-era battle-camp curtain sporting family crests in the classic goshichi no kiri (five-seven-five paulownia) style, stretches the length of the main hall of the Takishita residence. The room's central pillar conceals the gap between the two screens. Although byōbu were often created in pairs, few perfect sets like this one remain intact today. Yoshihiro Takishita admires the Meiji Era (1868-1912) screens from a low chair once used for meditation by Chinese monks.
Artistry unfolds: Embracing the traditions of antique byōbu
Artistry UnfoldsEmbracing the traditions of antique byōbuArchitect Yoshihiro Takishita resides in the ancient capital of Kamakura, a short distance from Tokyo. In the old minka fa...
Rare views of Mount Fuji: Japan's last sentō artists
For her graduation thesis, Mizuki Tanaka, then an art history student at Meiji Gakuin University, chose to explore how the motif of Mount Fuji evolved into the most commonly used in murals decorati...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

All the pretty little ponies: One can almost hear the whinnying from the herd of wild horses depicted in gold dust and colored pigment on this beautifully preserved pair of early to mid-Edo Period six-panel screens. Pleasure is to be found in the power of the overall composition when viewed from a distance, as well as in the fineness of the detail from up close. From any vantage point, the passion of the artist is palpable. The technique of sprinkling powdered gold leaf over the paint adds a three-dimensional sparkle to the dynamic movements of the horses. The screens are believed to have once belonged to a samurai family.