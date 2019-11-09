Shibuya Scramble Square is a dessert-lover's dream

The new Shibuya Scramble Square is a gourmand’s dream, and the first floor should hold particular interest for those craving something sweeter during the day.

With 30 vendors, Scramble Square’s entry floor packs in a lot of dessert variety. Since it’s only been open a little over a week, expect to queue — though, on my trip, it felt like more people were jostling for free samples than anything else — especially for early favorites like Mels Caramel Works and Echire Patissiere Au Beurre.

Initial highlights that won’t result in you spending 30 minutes waiting to order include the decadent little cakes from Fructus, the anpogaki (chocolate-coated persimmons) from Horiuchi Fruit Farm and the red bean paste-stuffed apple pies (four for ¥947 after tax) from Ginza Kanra.

One other special item to seek out is the chocolate and citron marble cake from Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse, a limited-edition item to celebrate the opening of Scramble Square.

It’s not just a great memory of the latest evolution in Shibuya’s transformation, but a wonderfully sweet snack.