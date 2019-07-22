Breakdancing likely added to 2024 Olympics in Paris

Sample newspaper article

オリンピック委員会 (IOC) は25日、スイスのローザンヌで開いた総会で2024年パリ五輪の追加競技として大会組織委員会が提案したブレークダンス、スケートボード、スポーツクライミング、サーフィンを実施することを事実上決めた。追加は4競技計12種目。組織委によるとサーフィンで人工波は採用せず、会場は今後選定する。若者人気を重視し、組織委が2月に発表した候補から20年東京五輪で実施する野球・ソフトボールと空手は漏れていた。初採用のブレークダンスを除き、東京五輪で実施状況を検証する。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

国際(こくさい)オリンピック委員会(いいんかい) International Olympic Committee, IOC

スイス Switzerland

ローザンヌ Lausanne

開(ひら)く to hold

総会 (そうかい) general meeting

2024年(にせんにじゅうよねん)パリ五輪(ごりん) 2024 Paris Olympics

追加競技 (ついかきょうぎ) additional sport

～として as ～

大会組織委員会 (たいかいそしきいいんかい) organizing committee

提案(ていあん)する to propose

ブレークダンス breakdancing

スケートボード skateboarding

スポーツクライミング sport climbing

サーフィン surfing

実施(じっし)する～ to do, to implement

事実上 (じじつじょう) virtually, effectively

決(き)める to decide

計 (けい) total

種目 (しゅもく) event

組織委 (そしきい) organizing committee

～によると according to ～

人工波 (じんこうなみ) artificial wave

採用(さいよう)せず to reject [採用する to accept]

会場 (かいじょう) venue

今後 (こんご) later

選定(せんてい)する～ to select

若者人気 (わかものにんき) popular among younger generation

重視 (じゅうし) emphasis

2月 (にがつ) February

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

候補 (こうほ) candidate

～から from ～

20年東京五輪 (にじゅうねんとうきょうごりん) 2020 Tokyo Olympics

野球 (やきゅう) baseball

ソフトボール softball

空手 (からて) karate

漏(も)れる not included

初採用 (はつさいよう) accepted for the first time

～を除(のぞ)く except for ～

実施状況 (じっしじょうきょう) state of implementation

検証(けんしょう)する to examine

Quick questions

1) 国際オリンピック委員会がパリ五輪の追加競技として事実上認めた4競技は何ですか。

2) 野球・ソフトボールと空手はなぜ候補から漏れていたのですか。

3) 組織委はブレークダンスを除く3競技について、東京五輪で何をしますか。

Translation

At the general meeting held in Lausanne, Switzerland, on the 25th, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) effectively decided to include breakdancing, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing as additional events for the 2024 Paris Olympics just as the organizing committee proposed. A total of 12 events in four sports will be added. According to the organizing committee, artificial waves will not be used for surfing and the venues will be selected later.

Baseball, softball and karate, which will take place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, were not included in the list of candidate (sports) announced by the IOC back in February because the emphasis is on sports popular among young people. With the exception of breakdancing, which is set to make its Olympic debut in 2024, the state of implementation for the added sports will be examined at the Tokyo Olympics.

Answers

1) What are the four sports that the IOC effectively accepted as additional sports for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

ブレークダンス、スケートボード、スポーツクライミング、サーフィン。

Breakdancing, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

2) Why were baseball, softball and karate not included as candidates?

若者人気を重視したから。

Because the emphasis is on what’s popular among young people.

3) With the exception of breakdancing, what will the organizing committee be doing at the Tokyo Olympics regarding the other added sports?

実施状況を検証する。

They will examine the state of implementation of the sports.