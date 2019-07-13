Lifestyle

Beat the heat in Edo style: Ryo

Cool tools

There’s no doubt about it — a colorful yukata (light cotton kimono) accessorized with a flat uchiwa fan says “summer.” As with many traditional Japanese goods, uchiwa differ in their design between Edo and Kyoto. In Kyoto, Kitayama cedar is used; the fans of Edo are made of bamboo. Also, with Edo-uchiwa the paper or cloth is applied to reveal the underlying frame. Today, only a handful of artisans, working in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, remain who carry on the special craft of handle and frame design. True to the spirit of Edo, the motifs are bold and simple, with stripes and grids prevailing. When tucked into the yukata obi sash at a jaunty angle, they complete the season’s cool, carefree look.

The fans featured on this page are part of the vast selection of shapes and sizes carried by Ibasen Co., Ltd., purveyors of fine traditional fans in Tokyo's Nihonbashi district since 1590. Kagome basket weave Like the open-mesh weave of the bamboo basket on which it is based, the design of this long-handled "full moon"-type fan is airy and elegant. Kingyo goldfish An endearing mascot of summer, the goldfish on this miniature-sized cotton fan are shown viewed from above, a style of illustration typical of old Edo. Hotaru fireflies Yet another icon of the season, fireflies remind us of lazy evenings spent in the garden. They're a lovely match for the full-moon shape of this dyed-cotton fan.

