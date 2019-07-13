A couple sit by a lake close to the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, about 2,800 kilometers (1,750 miles) east of Moscow, on Friday. Thousands of people living nearby have visited the lake, nicknamed the "Siberian Maldives," to take photographs. | AP

Locals flock to 'Siberian Maldives' to take selfies

MOSCOW - Residents of a city in Siberia don’t need to fly off to tropical locales for picturesque selfies taken by pristine turquoise waters. Thousands of Novosibirsk residents — ranging from scantily clad women to newlyweds — have been busy “instagramming” near a bright blue lake nicknamed the “Siberian Maldives.”

The lake is blue, however, as a result of a chemical reaction between toxic waste elements from a local power station, and environmentalists are warning people against coming into contact with the water.

“We can compare it only with photos of the Maldives,” said Sergey Griva, a local resident who visited the lake, adding he has never been to the Maldives and could not find it on a map.

Dmitry Shakhov, a Russian environmentalist, warned that the water can cause allergic reactions or even chemical burns if ingested or touched.

“This water is saturated with heavy metals (and) harmful substances,” he said.

The Siberian Generating Co. said Friday it has deployed guards to keep trespassers at bay, but insists the lake presents no environmental danger.

