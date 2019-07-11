Fruity sweets painted with a summer palette

From July 20 to Sept. 30, the ANA InterContinental Tokyo invites guests to taste summer with a wide selection of tantalizing sweets.

At The Champagne Bar, guests can enjoy a colorful sweets buffet (¥4,600 on weekdays and ¥5,600 on weekends and public holidays). Arranged on a sugar tray resembling a large palette, this buffet’s sweets highlight the artistry of the pastry chefs who created them.

Available in 90-minute sessions starting from 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, with an additional session from 5:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays, as well as a session from 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and days preceding public holidays, the buffet features 25 varieties of scrumptious delights, including juicy apricot tarts, coconut and mango mousse, and watermelon and coconut cream. The fare is rounded out by 10 light dishes and 15 free-flowing beverages, including seven colorful herb teas. Guests can relish these dishes with five colorful cocktails (¥1,800) prepared with Bols liquor.

The hotel’s sweet summer celebration continues at the Atrium Lounge, where guests can savor the summer fruits afternoon tea set (¥4,900), and at the Pierre Gagnaire Pains et Gateaux bakery, where various confections and pastries are available for takeout.

The ANA InterContinental Tokyo is five minutes from Tameike-Sanno Station. For more information or reservations, visit anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp/en/ or call 03-3505-1111.

Escape the heat with cuisine from the north

Through Sept. 5, the InterContinental Tokyo Bay invites guests to discover the flavors of Hokkaido with lunch and dinner buffets featuring exquisite culinary treasures from Japan’s northernmost prefecture.

Both the lunch buffet (¥3,725 on weekdays and ¥4,201 on weekends and public holidays for adults; ¥1,991 on weekdays and ¥2,251 on weekends and public holidays for children), available from either 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m., and the dinner buffet (¥5,430 on weekdays and ¥5,986 on weekends and public holidays for adults; ¥2,857 on weekdays and ¥3,117 on weekends and public holidays for children), available from 5:30 to 10 p.m., feature a wide array of Hokkaido dishes prepared with regional ingredients.

Guests can look forward to delicious servings of spicy soup curry (lunch only), and dinner specials such as jingisukan mutton barbecue and seafood rice bowls, in addition to many other delicacies highlighting Hokkaido’s succulent seafood and rich produce. Other dishes include Sapporo noodle salad, ham mousse with Hokkaido melon jelly and a wide variety of desserts.

The InterContinental Tokyo Bay is adjacent to Takeshiba Station on the Yurikamome Line or eight minutes from Hamamatsucho Station. For more information, access https://www.interconti-tokyo.com/en/ or call 03-5404-2222.

Couples invited to partake in summer camp

The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto has a special offer for those looking to tie the knot.

On Aug. 11 and 12, the hotel invites couples to attend its Wedding Summer Camp, where, in anticipation of their big day, they can attend an informative wedding-related seminar and participate in fun events, all while relaxing in luxury. Couples will stay overnight at the hotel’s luxury room and be treated to breakfast, lunch and dinner, the last of which will feature dishes from the hotel’s wedding ceremony menu. The Wedding Summer Camp costs ¥100,000 (per couple) to attend, but the hotel will fully reimburse couples who, during the course of the camp, decide to have their wedding at The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto.

Moreover, those with a discerning sweet tooth will be delighted by the summer desserts available at Pierre Herme Paris Boutique, featuring two varieties of ice desserts: ice cream and sorbet in a cup (¥600) and Mis Gla’Gla (¥700), an icy sandwich of macaron biscuits and ice cream.

The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto is three minutes from Kyoto Shiyakusho-mae Station and six minutes from Sanjo Station. For more information, access http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/japan/kyoto or call 075-746-5555.