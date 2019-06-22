Frau Krumm: Redefining German bread in Tokyo

There are many top-quality bakeries scattered around Tokyo, but only one can claim to be run by a renowned former tennis player.

Kimiko Date, a Kyoto native who peaked as a world No. 4 and was a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, realized one of her long-term ambitions three years ago when she opened Frau Krumm across from the Shibuya River in Ebisu. The shop’s focus is on German bread and pastries, though there’s also a mix of French and Japanese products as well.

“My love of bread began when I started touring Europe in my late teens,” Date says. “Up until then I was only into Japanese food, but as I discovered these amazing bakeries and cafes, my tastes changed. Each time I went to a new city, I’d try to find new places. After getting married (to German professional racing driver, Michael Krumm), my appreciation of bread grew stronger. Rather than just searching for shops, I began to consider running my own one.”

Date first retired from professional tennis in 1996, just shy of her 26th birthday. She made a comeback 12 years later, which meant any thoughts of opening a bakery had to be put on the back burner in order to focus on competition. She eventually launched Frau Krumm in August 2016, 13 months before her second retirement from the sport.

Fresh from the oven: One of Frau Krumm’s bestselling items is the brezel, a soft pretzel made from organic wheat that’s popular in southern Germany.

“I love French bakeries, but as there are many in Tokyo I decided to concentrate more on products from Germany,” Date says. “With that in mind, it made sense to name the place ‘Krumm’ rather than ‘Date.’ Despite no longer being married, we still have a good relationship. He’s probably the shop’s best customer, regularly coming in to get either a brezel (pretzel) or a laugencroissant (pretzel- croissant), both of which are very popular in the south of Germany.”

The brezel (¥240), a soft pretzel made from organic wheat, and the laugencroissant (¥320), a “pretzelized croissant” dipped in lye water before baking, are Frau Krumm’s two bestsellers. Both go well with Krumm’s coffee, a blend created specifically for the bakery by Horiguchi Coffee. Other standout items include the streuselkuchen (crumb cake, ¥240), the kaiser roll (¥170), also referred to as a Vienna roll, and the “Krummbrot” (¥1,800 per loaf).

A dark-colored, dense bread, the Krummbrot — a shop original baked with 100 percent organic German rye flour — has a malty, slightly sour taste. Lower in gluten than wheat flour, rye has lots of vitamins and minerals, and high levels of soluble fiber.

“The bread is baked fresh every day,” Date says. “We have our core menu and other items that are more experimental, sometimes seasonal. There’s a misconception in Japan that German bread is always hard and made from sourdough. When they come to this shop, they realize that isn’t always the case. We have a wide selection of soft and sweet choices too.”

The food is prepared in an open kitchen by a small but dedicated team of bakers who, Date says, “are all extremely passionate about what they do.” At the front of the shop, there’s a table for two in the corner and a bench next to the window with high tables. The wooden decor, chosen by Date, is simple but elegant, creating a laid-back atmosphere for those eating in.

“I didn’t want anything too extravagant,” says Date. “It’s a small shop in a great location and that’s more than enough for me. I’m not ambitious about making it bigger. There’s been a slight increase in the number of customers due to new offices being built around here, however, the impact has been small. Generally, things are stable, just the way I like it.”

Date occasionally pops in the shop for lunch, much to the surprise of other customers. “They sometimes have to do a double take when they see me,” she says, laughing. “There are tennis fans who come here just because of the connection to my name. Some have no idea I have anything to do with it or don’t know who I am. Whatever the reasons for their custom, I just hope they enjoy the bread.”

Ebisu 1-16-20, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0013; 03-6721-6822; fraukrumm.com; open daily 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sun.; nearest station: Ebisu; bread from ¥80; nonsmoking; cash only