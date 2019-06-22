A boy holds a balloon during a demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, on June 15. Environmental advocates are raising awareness about the dangers wildlife faces after balloons have been released. | REUTERS

Environment

Environmentalists warn of dangers to wildlife when balloons are released

AP

DETROIT - Environmental advocates are raising awareness about the dangers of balloons for wildlife in the Great Lakes and elsewhere.

Volunteers for the Alliance for the Great Lakes picked up more than 18,000 balloons, balloon pieces or balloon strings along Great Lakes shorelines from 2016 to 2018, the Detroit Free Press reported .

Lara O’Brien, who studies at the University of Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability, said that an Australian study published in March found balloons are the highest-risk plastic debris for seabirds.

“I’ve seen a lot of people come together, gather and celebrate graduations, weddings, other celebrations, and they release balloons — and don’t really consider the consequences when the balloons come down,” she said.

During an annual cleanup program, the Great Lakes alliance members found between 4,400 and 7,200 balloons or pieces of balloon debris on Great Lakes beaches each of the last three years. The variation in the numbers can most likely be attributed to the number of volunteers on a particular beach in a certain year, not less balloon waste, said group spokeswoman Jennifer Caddick.

“It’s really dramatic and troubling,” Caddick said. “It paints a picture of the bigger plastic pollution problem plaguing the Great Lakes, our oceans, and really the entire planet.”

Pamela Denmon, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist in Virginia, said balloons washed up on the beach are a “huge problem.”

“We would do a necropsy on a bird or turtle or other marine mammal and it would have entangled balloon ribbon all throughout its guts,” Denmon said. She added that she encountered dead seabirds hanging from power lines or choked around the neck by balloon strings.

Five states have passed legislation to limit or ban intentional releases: California, Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.

At least eight other state legislatures: Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Maine, are considering such laws.

The Balloon Council, a New Jersey-based organization of balloon retailers, distributors and manufacturers, has spent more than $1 million nationwide lobbying to change or stop proposed laws to restrict balloons.

“We’ve never supported or sponsored any balloon releases,” council executive director Lorna O’Hara said. “We want people to continue to be able to use balloons, enjoy them, and then dispose of them properly.”

O’Hara said her group does not oppose balloon release bans, but prefers educational programs that encourage putting all helium-filled balloons on weights and using biodegradable strings, or no attachments at all.

Christina Trapani, beach cleanup volunteer in Virginia, said she’s encouraged that the word is getting out on balloon litter, and behaviors are changing.

“The bottom line is, when you let go of a balloon, you’re littering,” she said. “You wouldn’t dump a bunch of uninflated balloons on the ground.”

LATEST ENVIRONMENT STORIES

Climate activists enter the grounds of the Garzweiler open-pit coal mine in Garzweiler, western Germany, on Saturday. An estimated 8,000 protesters took part in the climate change protest.
Thousands join climate protests near western Germany lignite mine
Thousands of people joined climate change protests near one of Germany's biggest lignite coal mines Saturday, two days after European Union leaders failed to agree on a plan to make the bloc's e...
Searing temperatures leads to suffering by both monkeys and humans in India
A troop of monkeys died from suspected heatstroke in India as scorching temperatures that have lasted more than a week take a mounting toll on humans and animals, media reports said Saturday. Va...
On Oct. 14, 1996, Hiroshi Yagi photographed a wolf-like animal in the mountains of Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture. The creature was later called the Chichibu yaken (wild dog).
In search of Japan's extinct wolves: Sightings of a mysterious canine in Chichibu have been capti...
It was around 3 p.m. on a chilly day in December. The sky was overcast and the scent of rain hung in the air when Rina Kambayashi happened upon a creature she had never seen before. Opening the fro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A boy holds a balloon during a demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, on June 15. Environmental advocates are raising awareness about the dangers wildlife faces after balloons have been released. | REUTERS

, , ,