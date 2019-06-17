Shinkansen operator to aim for its own cleaning 'miracle'

Sample newspaper article

JR東海は東京駅に到着した東海道新幹線の車内清掃時間を2分程度短縮し、約10分で終えるようにする。2020年3月のダイヤ改正で「のぞみ」の運転本数を増便。そのため、清掃時間を短くし、到着後約17分かかっている折り返し発車までの時間を縮める。

新幹線の車内清掃は、短時間で仕上げる手際良さが世界からも注目されている。ダイヤ改正を機に、その「早業」に磨きがかかりそうだ。

2分短縮に向け、座席の肘掛けなどは汚れている場合のみ拭き取ったり、洗面所やトイレの液体せっけんの補充回数を少なくしたりするなど作業内容を見直す。「ひかり」「こだま」も清掃時間を短くする。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

JR東海 (とうかい) Central Japan Railway Co.

東京駅 (とうきょうえき) Tokyo Station

到着(とうちゃく)する to arrive

東海道新幹線 (とうかいどうしんかんせん) Tokaido Shinkansen

車内 (しゃない) in-vehicle

清掃 (せいそう) cleaning

時間 (じかん) time

2分 (にふん) two minutes

程度 (ていど) about

短縮(たんしゅく)する to shorten

約 (やく) about

終(お)える to finish

～ようにする to make something~

2020年(ねん)3月(さんがつ) March of 2020

ダイヤ timetable

改正 (かいせい) revision

のぞみ Nozomi, the fastest shinkansen

運転本数 (うんてんほんすう) number of train services

増便 (ぞうびん) increase in service

そのため that is why

短(みじか)くする to shorten

到着後 (とうちゃくご) after the arrival

かかる to take (time)

折(お)り返(かえ)し turnaround

発車(はっしゃ) train departure

～までの時間(じかん) time until~

縮(ちぢ)める to shorten

短時間(たんじかん)で in a short time

仕上(しあ)げる finish

手際良(てぎわよ)さ deftness

世界 (せかい) world

～から注目(ちゅうもく)される to attract attention from~

～を機(き)に with~, on the occasion of~

早業 (はやわざ) quick work, a lightning trick

磨(みが)きがかかる to be polished

～に向(む)け aimed at~

座席 (ざせき) seat

肘掛(ひじか)け armrest

など and others

汚(よご)れている dirty

場合 (ばあい) case, situation

のみ only

拭(ふ)き取(と)る wipe off

洗面所 (せんめんじょ) washroom

トイレ toilet

液体(えきたい)せっけん liquid soap

補充回数 (ほじゅうかいすう) times to refill

少(すく)なくする to reduce

作業内容 (さぎょうないよう) work breakdown, contents of the working operation

見直(みなお)す to review, to re-examine

ひかり Hikari, the second-fastest shinkansen

こだま Kodama, the third-fastest shinkansen

Quick questions

1) なぜ「のぞみ」の車内清掃時間が早まるのですか。

2) 清掃時間は何分になりますか。

3) 新幹線の車内清掃はなぜ世界から注目されているのですか。

Translation

The Central Japan Railway Co. will shorten its interior cleaning time for the Tokaido Shinkansen arriving at Tokyo Station by two minutes, allowing it to be finished in about 10 minutes. With the March 2020 revision of the “Nozomi” timetable, the number of train services will increase. In order to do that, the cleaning time will be reduced to quicken the turnaround of the trains, which now takes 17 minutes after arrival.

The interior cleaning of the shinkansen has attracted attention from overseas for its speed and efficiency. The timetable revision is likely to further polish this “lightning-fast feat.”

In aiming for a two-minute reduction, there will be a review of the work breakdown, such as wiping seat armrests only when they are dirty, and reducing the number of times liquid soap containers are refilled in the washrooms and toilets. The cleanup times for the “Hikari” and “Kodama” shinkansen will also shortened.

Answers

1) Why will the interior cleaning time of “Nozomi” be reduced?

来年、運転本数が増便されるため。

In order for the number of train services to be increased next year.

2) How long will the new cleanup time be?

約10分。

About 10 minutes.

3) Why is the cleanup of the inside of the shinkansen getting noticed overseas?

短時間で手際がよいから。

Because it’s well-executed in a short time.