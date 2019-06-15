Ramen no Bonbo: First steps on a ramen journey

Early on in their lives, Yuki Yoshioka and Ginta Yamaguchi knew what they wanted to do when they grew up: run their own ramen restaurant. For both, ramen is their favorite noodle, and since high school the pair worked part-time jobs at different ramen shops.

Yoshioka and Yamaguchi have been friends since junior high school, and in the first year of high school they started to give serious consideration to what they would need to set up their own shop.

They knew they would need money, experience, self-belief and a fair amount of chutzpah.

In January this year, it all came together when they opened the doors to Ramen no Bonbo, a lively ramen shop in the east of Kyoto, just beyond the banks of the Kamo River.

Originally they had planned to be up and running before they celebrated their Coming of Age Day ceremony, an annual event held in January to mark official entrance to adulthood, at age 20.

Old hands in the kitchen: Bonbo’s ramen is based on a rich dashi that combines chicken stock and pig’s trotters. | J.J. O’DONOGHUE

But they missed that deadline by just over a year. Still, at 22, the pair may be some of the youngest ramen bosses in the country. They’ve certainly captured that crown in their hometown of Kyoto.

Yoshioka and Yamaguchi admit that it’s been a tough and exhilarating six months.

“It was really hard at the beginning, but I’ve slowly gotten used to the long hours and the workload,” Yoshioka says at Bonbo, after the end of another 14-hour day.

Yamaguchi, however, is the quintessential reticent chef. He smiles and nods ever so slightly as his partner Yoshioka pieces together their journey so far.

The reason they missed their initial target was that Yamaguchi decided on a whim that he wanted to eat more ramen. Not just in Kyoto, or Kansai, but well beyond.

So the pair borrowed an old van from Yamaguchi’s father and took a year-long ramen trip around Japan.

And what did they learn from that? “We realized we wanted to make a Kyoto-style rāmenya,” Yoshioka says, using the Japanese word for a ramen restaurant.

That means keeping things simple. While many ramen restaurants don’t go in for expansive menus, Bonbo has paired its back further than most. Karaage (deep-fried chicken) features, but there’s no room for gyōza dumplings.

Thankfully — at least for me — the look and feel of Bonbo is old-school: More in keeping with the yatai (food stalls) popularized in the Meiji Era (1868-1912), and still found at festivals today, than the sleek, minimalist aesthetic that pervades contemporary rāmenya. There’s a handful of tables and a short counter if you want to get close up to the action. Like most rāmenya it’s not a place designed for lingering, but for satisfying, fast food.

Along with family members, the pair helped transform what was an old book store into a cosy interior. The name Bonbo, incidentally, is a play on the French phrase bon voyage, which they thought up while on their extended circumnavigation of Japan.

It’s clear their travels and hard work have paid off: Where the chefs do their best work is with their ramen, as it should be. Its foundation is a rich, complex, umami-laden dashi that combines chicken stock and pig’s trotters. This tastes like ramen made by older, more accomplished hands.

Now that they’re up and running, Yoshioka says they need to start working on their next goal, which will most likely be looking for a bigger place in the next few years. When asked what advice they have for others following their own accomplishments with dreams of striking out on their own, the duo hesitate before Yoshioka answers.

“Getting a shop up and running is perhaps not the hardest part, it’s keeping it going. That’s the hard part.”

Yamaguchi just nods and smiles in agreement.

Shimohoritsumecho 236, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto 605-0992; open daily 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-11 p.m.; ramen from ¥650; sides from ¥350; nearest station Shichijo; nonsmoking; some English spoken; cash only