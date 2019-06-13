Summer-flavored fare for an elegant evening

Nothing complements summer evenings in the city quite like the ambiance of exquisite dining within an elegant terrace setting. From July 1 to Sept. 30, the Palace Hotel Tokyo welcomes guests to enjoy its summer dining plan available at restaurant Grand Kitchen.

The Summer Terrace Gathering plan (¥7,200) features a wide array of dishes that capture the essence of summer. Guests can relish the fare from the restaurant’s terrace, which overlooks the scenic moat surrounding the Imperial Palace.

Available in two-hour sessions from 6 or 8:30 p.m., the plan features a smoky beef tenderloin seared plancha-style (on an iron grill), pinchos (finger food) with vibrant vegetables and fruits and staple Spanish cuisine tapas. Other mouthwatering dishes include authentic skewered Parma brochette, spicy chicken and grilled corn salad.

The summer feast comes with free-flowing beverages, including Spanish sparkling wine, Portuguese white wine, Italian red wine and beer. For an extra ¥5,000, free-flowing Champagne is served, and for an extra ¥1,500, guests can complete the summer fare with dessert along with coffee or tea.

The Palace Hotel Tokyo is eight minutes from Tokyo Station or two minutes from Otemachi Station. For more information or reservations, access www.palacehoteltokyo.com or call 03-3211-5211.

Delectable choices for outdoor barbecue

With summer fast approaching, now is the best time to enjoy the breeze while eating some delicious barbecue.

To this end, the Garden Islands Beer Restaurant at the Tokyo Prince Hotel invites guests to savor its varied barbecue within the lush verdure of its dining hideaway through Sept. 21.

From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., guests can treat themselves to their choice of three barbecue sets. The premium wagyu sirloin and beef tenderloin barbecue set (¥10,000) features wagyu beef, Ise shrimp, abalone, yakisoba (fried noodles) and ingredients exclusive to the restaurant, while the steak, grilled shabu hot pot meat and seafood barbecue set (¥8,000) includes Australian beef sirloin, roast pork, lobster, squid and scallop. Rounding out the dinner selection is the standard barbecue set (¥7,000), which includes American beef tongue and grilled ribs.

From noon to 3 p.m. on weekends and public holidays, the restaurant treats guests to a lunch barbecue set (¥5,000) with staple dishes such as grilled ribs, pork roast, squid and yakisoba.

The Tokyo Prince Hotel is one minute from Onarimon Station or seven minutes from Daimon Station. For more information or reservations, access http://www.princehotels.com/tokyo/ or call 03-3432-1111.

Sweets buffet painted in Reiwa colors

What better way to kick off the start of a new era than to luxuriate in a vibrant buffet with pastel colored desserts, including Reiwa-pink pastries? The Swissotel Nankai Osaka will inaugurate its seasonal Swiss Chocoholic Pastel Buffet filled with around 30 colorful and dainty delicacies, surely to the delight of aesthetes and Instagrammers.

Every weekend until July 28, the Swiss Chocoholic Pastel Buffet will take place atop the 36th floor of the hotel. Guests may indulge in this 90-minute buffet from 3:30 to 5 p.m., for a price of ¥4,500 per adult and ¥2,250 for children aged 4 to 12, exclusive of service charge and tax.

The lineup features a lemon-colored chocolate fountain — a citrusy twist on the hotel’s famous Swiss-chocolate fountain — and colorful chocolates intricately molded as 15-centimeter high heel shoes. Custard-filled waffle cones topped with various fruits including strawberries and mangoes, sprouting from flowerpots to resemble plants, make for a visual and gastronomic feast.

Also making an appearance are some desserts in Reiwa color — light pink, as in Japanese ume plums, and sumire for violet-hued pansies —as designated by the Japan Fashion Color Association, the pretty celebratory colors perfect for the arrival of a new era and season.

Swissotel Nankai Osaka is directly above Namba Station. For more information, visit https://swissotelnankaiosaka.com or call 06-6646-1111.