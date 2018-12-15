Just like real yakisoba, this Cold Stone look-alike ice cream has a lot going for it

Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

Just like real yakisoba, this Cold Stone look-alike ice cream has a lot going for it

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

It’s a simple but successful trick — make a dessert that looks like another food, but that tastes entirely different to whatever dish it is based on. Cold Stone Creamery Japan pulls this off perfectly with its latest creation, available at six select locations across Japan.

This sweet looks like yakisoba, but is most certainly not noodles. It’s apparently inspired by the anime series “Fate/Extra Last Encore,” but I’ll cop to having no idea how it ties into the show. What I do know is that this ice cream creation (¥680 alone, ¥1,500 for a set coming with some cartoon-related swag) looks impressive, and uses green tea powder and raspberry chips to really get the yakisoba image across.

The taste also delivers, even though there’s a lot going on here. The main ice cream flavor is a simple vanilla, but it is accented by a mix of whipped and chestnut cream. Add the aforementioned green and red elements on top, and you’ve got a lot going on top of a waffle cone. But everything balances out, making for a surprisingly tasty treat.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

A hamburger with mikan and premium Kumanogyu beef is drawing the attention of tourists in Wakayama Prefecture.
Mikan wagyu burger in western Japan catches eye of tourists
A local hamburger in Wakayama Prefecture is catching the eye of tourists for its surprisingly good taste and visual impact — mouth-watering wagyu spare ribs sandwiched with a mikan (mandar...
An unlikely pair: Takeshi "Goh" Fukuyama (left) and Gaggan Anand (right) talk turkey.
‘Punksters of food’ Gaggan Anand and Takeshi Fukuyama join culinary forces to create GohGan
In the competitive world of Asian cooking, Gaggan Anand reigns supreme: For four of the past five years, his main restaurant, the eponymous Gaggan, has placed first on the list of Asia's 50 Best Re...
Specialty coffee: Roasting at the new Kurasu roastery in Kyoto.
Kurasu: Yozo Otsuki's blend of coffee and lifestyle
For Yozo Otsuki, coffee and daily life are inevitably intertwined. While he was growing up, each of his parents ran their own jazz kissaten (old-school coffee shops) in Kyoto — his fath...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,