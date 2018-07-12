A taste of French artistry in Tokyo

A limited menu created in collaboration with the Louvre Museum Exhibition at the National Art Center, Tokyo, will be featured at various venues within The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, in Roppongi until Sept. 3.

Michelin-starred restaurant Azur 45 will have the Menu de Louvre lunch available for ¥11,000, while dinner is ¥19,000. The restaurant’s executive chef Shintaro Miyazaki will assemble a themed dish inspired by Paolo Veronese’s “The Beautiful Nani,” one of the main paintings of the exhibition that depicts a wealthy noblewoman in a blue dress.

There will be a French afternoon tea set at the Lobby Lounge that will include traditional French desserts and savory dishes from ¥4,600 per person.

The Bar will have a cocktail dubbed The Emperor, priced at ¥2,900, that fuses the flavors of East and West.

La Boutique and Cafe & Deli are offering an array of pastries reminiscent of France (on sale from ¥550 to ¥800).

All prices exclude tax and service charge.

The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo can be accessed directly from Roppongi Station Exit 8. For more information, visit www.ritz-carlton.jp or call 03-3423-8000.

A splash of pink for the summer heat

The open-air pool on the fourth floor of ANA InterContinental Tokyo will be open to the public until Sept. 30.

As the summer sun heats up the city, the hotel’s outdoor spaces will begin to take on a distinct beach club vibe splashed with pink Champagne and illuminations.

Garden Pool #MUMMBEACHCLUB will be a collaboration between this iconic Tokyo hotel and Maison Mumm to celebrate the Japan launch of Mumm Grand Cordon Rose, a new, deliciously fruity and refreshing Champagne.

Day and evening packages include pool access and Champagne along with assorted gourmet food options. Guests can also enjoy a poolside party with a DJ every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., except on Aug. 16.

The pool is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., except July 21 to Sept. 16, when it’s open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hotel guests may use the pool for ¥4,000 per visit. Admission for those not staying at the hotel is ¥7,000 on weekdays and ¥14,000 on weekends, holidays and from Aug. 6 to 16. Children under 6 are free to enter, but are limited to using only the children’s pool.

The ANA InterContinental Tokyo is five minutes from Tameike-Sanno Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp or call 03-3505-1111.

Cool off with refreshing flavors of the season

The Royal Park Hotel is offering a summer tropical fruit fair until Aug. 31. The grand selection of tropical fruits is featured under the theme of Enjoying a Summer Resort at an Urban Hotel.

The fair is a joint plan of four venues at the hotel: Chef’s Dining Symphony, the Lobby Lounge Fontaine, Sweets & Bakery Iki and the Royal Scots bar. At each venue, a dessert buffet, afternoon tea, cocktails and much more is available.

At Chef’s Dining Symphony, a tropical dessert dinner buffet (only until Aug. 26) comprised of an array of different desserts using colorful fruits is offered on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The buffet is ¥7,128 for adults, ¥5,940 for those over 65 years old and ¥4,158 for children between 4 and 12 years old.

The tropical afternoon tea set (¥4,158) comprised of sweets using passion fruit, mangos and pineapples is served at Fontaine from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A variety of fruit cocktails made with muscat, white peach, mangos and pineapples (priced between ¥1,900 and ¥2,970) are available at Fontaine and the Royal Scots.

Last but not least, three types of desserts using mango, orange and hibiscus (from ¥540) color the shelves of Iki for guests to take out between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Royal Park Hotel is connected to Suitengumae Station. For more information, visit www.rph.co.jp or call 03-3667-1111.