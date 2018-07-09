‘Hidden Christian’ sites added to World Heritage list

Sample newspaper article
中東バーレーンで開催中の国連教育科学文化機関（ユネスコ）第42回世界遺産委員会は6月30日、江戸時代以降のキリスト教禁制と独自信仰の歴史を伝える「長崎と天草地方の潜伏キリシタン関連遺産」（長崎、熊本） を世界文化遺産に登録すると決定した。2015年に日本政府が推薦した際は登録に至らず、 内容を修正した推薦書を提出し直し、再挑戦したことが実を結んだ。
国内の世界遺産は22件目で、13年の「富士山」（山梨、静岡）以降、6年連続での登録。内訳は文化遺産18、自然遺産4となる。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
中東 (ちゅうとう) Middle East
バーレーン Bahrain
開催中 (かいさいちゅう) in session
国連教育科学文化機関 (こくれんきょういく かがくぶんかきかん) United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
第42回世界遺産委員会 (だいよんじゅうにかいせかいいさんいいんかい) The 42nd World Heritage Committee
江戸時代 (えどじだい) Edo Period
以降 (いこう) since
キリスト教 (きりすときょう) Christianity
禁制 (きんせい) ban
独自信仰 (どくじしんこう) personal beliefs
歴史 (れきし) history
伝える (つたえる) to tell
長崎 (ながさき) Nagasaki [Prefecture]
天草 (あまくさ) Amakusa
地方 (ちほう) area, region
潜伏キリシタン (せんぷくキリシタン) hidden Christians
関連 (かんれん) connection
遺産 (いさん) heritage
熊本 (くまもと) Kumamoto [Prefecture]
世界文化遺産 (せかいぶんかいさん) World Cultural Heritage
登録する (とうろくする) to register
決定する (けっていする) to decide
日本政府 (にほんせいふ) the Japanese government
推薦する (すいせんする) to recommend
際 (さい) on the occasion of
至る (いたる) to attain
内容 (ないよう) details
修正する (しゅうせいする) to revise
推薦書 (すいせんしょ) recommendation
提出 (ていしゅつ) submission
し直す (しなおす) to do over
再挑戦 (さいちょうせん) retry
実を結ぶ (みをむすぶ) to bear fruit
国内 (こくない) domestic
世界遺産 (せかいいさん) World Heritage
22件目 (にじゅうにけんめ) 22nd
13年 (じゅうさんねん) [the year] 2013
富士山 (ふじさん) Mount Fuji
山梨 (やまなし) Yamanashi [Prefecture]
静岡 (しずおか) Shizuoka [Prefecture]
連続 (れんぞく) consecutive
内訳 (うちわけ) itemization
文化遺産 (ぶんかいさん) cultural heritage
自然遺産 (しぜんいさん) natural heritage
Quick questions
1) 第42回世界遺産委員会はどこで行われましたか。
2) 何県が登録されましたか。
3) 国内に文化遺産はいくつありますか。
Translation
On June 30, UNESCO’s 42nd World Heritage Committee in Bahrain decided to register “sites connected to hidden Christians in Nagasaki and the area of Amakusa” (Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures) that tell the history of the Edo Period ban on Christianity and the Christians’ personal beliefs. In 2015 the government recommended the site but it was not registered. They amended the details and resubmitted the application, and this time their efforts bore fruit.
This is the 22nd domestic World Heritage site. Since Mount Fuji (Yamanashi Prefecture and Shizuoka Prefecture) in 2013, this is the sixth year in a row there has been a registration. There are now 18 cultural heritage sites and four natural heritage sites.
Answers
1) Where did the 42nd World Heritage Committee meeting take place?
バーレーン。
Bahrain.
2) Which prefectures were registered?
長崎県と熊本県。
Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures.
3) Domestically, how many cultural heritage sites are there?
18。