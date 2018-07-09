‘Hidden Christian’ sites added to World Heritage list

Sample newspaper article

中東バーレーンで開催中の国連教育科学文化機関（ユネスコ）第42回世界遺産委員会は6月30日、江戸時代以降のキリスト教禁制と独自信仰の歴史を伝える「長崎と天草地方の潜伏キリシタン関連遺産」（長崎、熊本） を世界文化遺産に登録すると決定した。2015年に日本政府が推薦した際は登録に至らず、 内容を修正した推薦書を提出し直し、再挑戦したことが実を結んだ。

国内の世界遺産は22件目で、13年の「富士山」（山梨、静岡）以降、6年連続での登録。内訳は文化遺産18、自然遺産4となる。 (KYODO)

中東 (ちゅうとう) Middle East

バーレーン Bahrain

開催中 (かいさいちゅう) in session

国連教育科学文化機関 (こくれんきょういく かがくぶんかきかん) United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

第42回世界遺産委員会 (だいよんじゅうにかいせかいいさんいいんかい) The 42nd World Heritage Committee

江戸時代 (えどじだい) Edo Period

以降 (いこう) since

キリスト教 (きりすときょう) Christianity

禁制 (きんせい) ban

独自信仰 (どくじしんこう) personal beliefs

歴史 (れきし) history

伝える (つたえる) to tell

長崎 (ながさき) Nagasaki [Prefecture]

天草 (あまくさ) Amakusa

地方 (ちほう) area, region

潜伏キリシタン (せんぷくキリシタン) hidden Christians

関連 (かんれん) connection

遺産 (いさん) heritage

熊本 (くまもと) Kumamoto [Prefecture]

世界文化遺産 (せかいぶんかいさん) World Cultural Heritage

登録する (とうろくする) to register

決定する (けっていする) to decide

日本政府 (にほんせいふ) the Japanese government

推薦する (すいせんする) to recommend

際 (さい) on the occasion of

至る (いたる) to attain

内容 (ないよう) details

修正する (しゅうせいする) to revise

推薦書 (すいせんしょ) recommendation

提出 (ていしゅつ) submission

し直す (しなおす) to do over

再挑戦 (さいちょうせん) retry

実を結ぶ (みをむすぶ) to bear fruit

国内 (こくない) domestic

世界遺産 (せかいいさん) World Heritage

22件目 (にじゅうにけんめ) 22nd

13年 (じゅうさんねん) [the year] 2013

富士山 (ふじさん) Mount Fuji

山梨 (やまなし) Yamanashi [Prefecture]

静岡 (しずおか) Shizuoka [Prefecture]

連続 (れんぞく) consecutive

内訳 (うちわけ) itemization

文化遺産 (ぶんかいさん) cultural heritage

自然遺産 (しぜんいさん) natural heritage

1) 第42回世界遺産委員会はどこで行われましたか。

2) 何県が登録されましたか。

3) 国内に文化遺産はいくつありますか。

On June 30, UNESCO’s 42nd World Heritage Committee in Bahrain decided to register “sites connected to hidden Christians in Nagasaki and the area of Amakusa” (Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures) that tell the history of the Edo Period ban on Christianity and the Christians’ personal beliefs. In 2015 the government recommended the site but it was not registered. They amended the details and resubmitted the application, and this time their efforts bore fruit.

This is the 22nd domestic World Heritage site. Since Mount Fuji (Yamanashi Prefecture and Shizuoka Prefecture) in 2013, this is the sixth year in a row there has been a registration. There are now 18 cultural heritage sites and four natural heritage sites.

1) Where did the 42nd World Heritage Committee meeting take place?

バーレーン。

Bahrain.

2) Which prefectures were registered?

長崎県と熊本県。

Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures.

3) Domestically, how many cultural heritage sites are there?

18。