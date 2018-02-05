A party in Fukuoka introduces the joys of sushi in a halal style

Sample newspaper article

イスラム教の戒律に基づく「ハラル」に配慮したすしの試食会が1月28日、福岡市博多区のすし店「鮨なにわ」で開かれ、戒律でタブーとされるアルコールを含まない酢やしょうゆを使ったすしに、市内在住のイスラム教徒（ムスリム）らが舌鼓を打った。

ムスリム観光客のための情報発信に取り組む福岡市の団体「フクオカ・ムスリム＆ライフスタイル」が、訪日外国人が多数訪れるとみられる東京五輪・パラリンピックを前にムスリム向けの日本食のノウハウを広めるために企画した。

イエメンから留学中の方は「初めて日本伝統の味を知ることができた」と顔をほころばせた。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

イスラム教 (いすらむきょう) Islam

戒律 (かいりつ) religious law

基づく (もとずく) to be based on

配慮 (はいりょ) consideration

試食会 (ししょくかい) food tasting party

福岡市 (ふくおかし) Fukuoka City

博多区 (はかたく) Hakata Ward

すし店 (すしてん) sushi shop

「鮨なにわ」 (すしなにわ) Sushi Naniwa

開かれ (ひらかれ) opened, took place

含まない (ふくまない) does not contain

酢 (す) vinegar

使った (つかった) used

市内 (しない) local

在住 (ざいじゅう) residing

イスラム教徒 (いすらむきょうと) people of Islamic faith

舌鼓を打った (したつづみをうった) to smack one’s lips (a saying that means “to enjoy a good meal”)

観光客 (かんこうきゃく) tourist

情報発信 (じょうほうはっしん) transmission of information

取り組む (とりくむ) to make an effort

団体 (だんたい) organization

訪日 (ほうにち) to visit Japan

外国人 (がいこくじん) foreign person

多数 (たすう) great number, many

訪れる (おとずれる) to come

東京五輪・パラリンピック (とうきょうごりん・ぱらおりんぴっく) Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

~向け (むけ) geared toward~

日本食 (にほんしょく) Japanese food

広める (ひろめる) to spread

企画した (きかくした) planned

留学中 (りゅうがくちゅう) currently studying abroad

方 (かた) person (respectful language)

初めて (はじめて) for the first time

日本伝統 (にほんでんとう) traditional Japanese

味 (あじ) flavor

知る (しる) to experience

顔をほころばせた (かおをほころばせた) to break into a smile

Quick questions

1) イスラム教の戒律で何がタブーとされていますか。

2) 「フクオカ・ムスリム＆ライフスタイル」はどうしてこのイベントを企画しましたか。

3) すしはどのようにハラルに作られていますか。

Translation

A food tasting party was held on Jan. 28 in Fukuoka’s Hakata Ward, which took Islamic law into consideration when serving halal sushi. The event took place at Sushi Naniwa and featured sushi made with vinegar and soy sauce that does not contain alcohol, an ingredient considered taboo under Islamic law. The event was open to all resident Muslims in the area who were looking to enjoy a good Japanese meal.

Fukuoka Muslim & Lifestyle, an organization dedicated to providing information for Muslim tourists, planned the event in an effort to spread information on making Japanese food geared toward Muslims in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, when many foreign people are expected to visit Japan.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to experience traditional Japanese flavors,” said a student currently studying abroad from Yemen, as she broke into a smile.

Answers

1) What does Islamic law consider taboo?

アルコール。

Alcohol.

2) Why did Fukuoka Muslim & Lifestyle organize this event?

東京五輪・パラリンピックを前にムスリム向けの日本食のノウハウを広めるために企画した。

In an effort to spread information on making Japanese food geared toward Muslims prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games.

3) How is the sushi made to be halal?

アルコールを含まない酢やしょうゆを使った。 The sushi is made with vinegar and soy sauce that does not contain alcohol.