Let’s discuss social media

It’s not quite like tobacco companies warning about the dangers of smoking, but Facebook is acknowledging something many already know: Using social media can be bad for your health.

The social media giant whose platform has become a daily addiction for hundreds of millions of people sheds light in a blog post Dec. 16 on what it says are two sides of the issue.

It notes research showing an increase in teen depression with technology use. It also points to its own research that shows improvements in well-being from interacting with close friends online.

Facebook, of course, thrives when people engage with its platform.

Facebook’s Director of Research David Ginsberg and research scientist Moira Burke cite a study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology that found University of Michigan students randomly assigned to read Facebook for 10 minutes were in a worse mood at the end of the day than students assigned to post or talk to friends on the platform.

It also cited research that Facebook researcher Burke conducted with a Carnegie Mellon professor that it says shows sending or receiving direct messages or posts and comments on one’s timeline boost psychological well-being.

“Simply broadcasting status updates wasn’t enough; people had to interact one-on-one with others in their network,” the company says in its blog.

First published in The Japan Times on Dec. 16.

Warm up

One-minute chat about social media.

Game

Collect words related to health, e.g., sick, medicine, body.

New words

1) acknowledge: to recognize and accept, e.g., “She acknowledged the young man as their new leader.”

2) shed: to give off, to cause to flow, e.g., “They shed tears in the theater watching the performance.”

3) thrive: flourish, prosper, e.g., “His business thrives in summer.”

4) well-being: state of being happy, healthy and prosperous, e.g., “A child’s well-being is largely dependent on that of their parents.”

Guess the headline

F_ _ _ _ _ _ _ says social media scrolling can make you feel b_ _

Questions

1) With whom did Facebook conduct the research?

2) What did research find as the negative effects of social media?

3) What did research find as the positive effects of social media?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you use Facebook and other social media? If so, how often do you use them?

2) How do you think the use of social media affects you?

3) What do you think is the best way to use social media?

Reference

いまやほとんどの人が何かしらのSNSを使うようになり、それにかかわる時間は日に日に増えている傾向にあるのではないでしょうか。

SNSの台頭は私たちの他人との関わり方に 変化をもたらし、それと共に私たちの健康にまで影響を与えているようです。

よりよいSNSとの関わり方を持って毎日を楽しく過ごすためにはどのようなことに気をつけていけばよいのでしょうか？

朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。