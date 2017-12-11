Let’s discuss the sumo industry

This week’s featured article

JIJI

The Tottori Prefectural Police put retired yokozuna Harumafuji through a second round of voluntary questioning Dec. 2 in connection with an assault on a lower-ranking sumo wrestler in October.

The second session will be used to make their final confirmation of what happened, before sending their investigative report accusing the Mongolian grappler of inflicting bodily harm to public prosecutors next week, people familiar with the matter said.

The police have already finished questioning the victim, Takanoiwa, 27, and other wrestlers who witnessed the attack, including yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu. All of the wrestlers are also Mongolian.

Harumafuji, 33, admitted to the assault during the first round of questioning at Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo hall in Tokyo on Nov. 17.

He submitted his resignation to the Japan Sumo Association on Nov. 29 to take responsibility for the incident; permission to retire was granted immediately.

The police suspect Harumafuji of hitting Takanoiwa several times on the head, including with a karaoke remote control, during a drinking party in Tottori between late Oct. 25 and early Oct. 26 during a regional sumo tour.

They suspect he got angry after seeing Takanoiwa use his smartphone while Hakuho was scolding the junior wrestler.

At the news conference announcing his retirement, Harumafuji said he went too far with the attack, but also noted that it is the duty of senior wrestlers to discipline junior wrestlers.

First published in The Japan Times on Dec. 2.

Warm up

One-minute chat about sumo.

Game

Collect words related to attacking, e.g., fight, punch, injury.

New words

1) voluntary: of your own free will, e.g., “The donation is voluntary.”

2) grappler: person throwing opponents to the ground, e.g., “Wrestlers and boxers are grapplers.”

3) prosecutor: an officer that conducts criminal prosecutions, e.g., “The prosecutor asked a question.”

4) discipline: to bring under control, e.g., “Children need to be disciplined about manners.”

Guess the headline

Harumafuji grilled for s_ _ _ _ _ time over sumo a_ _ _ _ _ _ in Tottori

Questions

1) What was the assault about?

2) Why did Harumafuji submit his resignation?

3) According to Harumafuji, why did he take action against Takanoiwa?

4) What do the police suspect happened during the drinking party?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you enjoy watching sumo?

2) What are your views about this particular scandal?

3) What kind of problems do you think the sumo industry has?

4) How do you think this incident will affect the sumo industry?

Reference

お酒の場におけるスキャンダルは場所中の相撲界に大きな衝撃を与え、力士の引退にまでつながりました。

そのニュースに社会も大きくざわつきましたが、プライベートな時間に起きたことがこのような結果になってしまったことは関係者にとっても重い出来事でしょう。

相撲界を盛り上げていくために、これから力士や角界には何が問われていくのでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。