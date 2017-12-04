Introducing ‘ttara’ and ‘to kitara’

Mita-san-ttara, nani-shite-iru-no-kana. (What’s up with Mr. Mita? What is he doing?)

Situation 1: It’s about time for a meeting, but Mr. Mita hasn’t arrived yet.

グレイ： 三田さんったら、何しているのかな。もうすぐ会議が始まるのに。

田町： ちょっと連絡してみるね。

Gurei: Mita-san-ttara, nani-shite-iru-no-kana. Mō-sugu kaigi-ga hajimaru-noni.

Tamachi: Chotto renraku-shite-miru-ne.

Gray: What’s up with Mr. Mita? What is he doing? The meeting will start soon.

Tamachi: I’ll try contacting him.

Today, we’ll look at ったら and ときたら, two expressions that add the speaker’s feeling. X(=noun)ったらY is used in informal conversations and expresses strong feelings from the speaker, such as surprise, contempt or reproach toward X. X is the topic, and Y is the feeling toward X. Examples: このパソコンったら、さっきからずっと調子(ちょうし)がおかしいんだ (This PC has been in bad condition for a while, what’s with that?); 手品(てじな)を見(み)てびっくりしたまり子の顔(かお)ったら、本当(ほんとう)におかしかった (The surprised look on Mariko’s face while she was watching the magic show was so funny). When X is in its imperative form, a verb in its te-form, or is an expression of order or prohibit, Xったら serves to strengthen the commanding tone. Examples: やめなさいったら、やめなさい！ (Stop it, I tell you!); ねえ、待(ま)ってったら！ (Wait, I tell you!).

Situation 2: It’s 11 o’clock on Sunday morning. Mr. Okubo is angry with his son Mitsuo for sleeping until late.

父： 光男ときたら、いつまで寝ているんだ。もう11時 だよ。

母： まり子、お兄ちゃんを起こしてきて。

Chichi: Mitsuo-to kitara, itsu-made nete-iru-n-da. Mō jūichiji-da-yo.

Haha: Mariko, oniichan-o okoshite-kite.

Father: What’s up with Mitsuo, when is he going to get up? It’s already 11 o’clock.

Mother: Mariko, go wake up your big brother.

XときたらY is similar in the meaning to XったらY and is used when the speaker wants to convey a feeling or estimation about X. X is the topic, and Y is usually a criticism or complaint. Example: この辺(へん)のカラスときたら、人(ひと)を全然(ぜんぜん)こわがらないね (The crows around here, they don’t seem to be afraid of humans at all); 最近(さいきん)の若者(わかもの)ときたら、何(なん)でもスマホで調(しら)べて自分(じぶん)で考(かんが)えようとしない (Young people nowadays, they check everything on their smart phones and don’t try to think for themselves).

Bonus Dialogue: Mrs. Okubo visits Mrs. Aoki, who recently got a puppy.

大久保： かわいい！ 名前(なまえ)は何(なん)て言(い)うの？

青木： マロンよ。でも、この子(こ)ったら、留守番(るす ばん)をさせられると、クッションをかじっちゃうのよ。かわいいから、許(ゆる)しちゃうけど。

大久保： うちの高校生(こうこうせい)の息子(むすこ)と中学生(ちゅうがくせい)の娘(むすめ)ときたら、ぜんぜん かわいくないし、言うことを聞(き)かないの。

青木： 成長(せいちょう)すると、親(おや)の言うことは聞かなくなるわね。

大久保： それに、あの子たちったら、家(いえ)の手伝(てつだ)いもほとんどしないし。

青木： あ、マロン、それをかじっちゃだめだったら。私 (わたし)、犬(いぬ)を飼(か)うの初(はじ)めてだから、どうしたらいいかよくわからないの。

大久保： 犬のしつけの学校(がっこう)があるでしょう？ そこで訓練(くんれん)すると、とってもいい子になるって聞いたことがある。

青木： そう。ちょっと探(さが)してみようかな。早(はや)くしたほうがいいしね。

大久保： ああ、しつけに失敗(しっぱい)した子どもを訓練してくれる学校はないかしら。

Okubo: How cute! What’s her name?

Aoki: Maron. But she chews on our cushions when left home alone. I do forgive her because she’s cute.

Okubo: My son in high school and daughter in junior high school aren’t cute at all and they don’t listen to what I say.

Aoki: Kids stop listening to their parents as they grow up.

Okubo: And those two hardly help with the housework.

Aoki: Oh, Maron, don’t chew on that! It’s my first time to have a dog and I don’t know what to do.

Okubo: There are schools to train dogs. I heard they become well-disciplined after the training.

Aoki: Really? I’ll try looking for one. Better do it soon.

Okubo: Oh, I wonder if there are any schools that discipline naughty children.