Let’s discuss North Korea’s threats

This week’s featured article

JIJI

A North Korean government panel threatened to sink Japan into the sea with a nuclear bomb, accusing it of taking part in U.S. efforts toward adoption of the latest U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution against Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency reported Sept. 14.

In a spokesman’s statement issued on Sept. 13, the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee said Japan “zealously joined in the U.S. racket for sanctions,” according to North Korea’s state media. It then said, “The four islands of the (Japanese) archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche.

“A telling blow should be dealt to them who have not yet come to senses after the launch of our ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) over the Japanese archipelago,” the statement said.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted on Sept. 11 the U.S.-drafted resolution to impose tougher sanctions against North Korea following Pyongyang’s sixth nuclear test, conducted on Sept. 3.

Claiming that the United States was the “chief culprit in cooking up” the sanctions resolution, the statement noted that the army and the people of North Korea are unanimously demanding that Washington “be beaten to death as a stick is fit for a rabid dog.”

The English version of the statement used derogatory terms “Japs” and “Yankees” to refer to Japanese and Americans.

“The adoption of heinous ‘sanctions resolution’ hardens our faith that what we should depend on is only our self-defensive nuclear force,” the statement said, stressing North Korea’s resolve to accelerate nuclear and missile development.

First published in The Japan Times on Sept. 14.

Warm up

One-minute chat about things that make you worry.

Game

Collect words related to security, e.g., safe, protection, peace, bombings

New words

1) zealously: enthusiastically, e.g., “He talks zealously about politics.”

2) culprit: criminal, e.g., “They are chasing the culprit.”

3) derogatory: disrespectful, e.g., “Her tone with the police was derogatory.”

Guess the headline

North Korea threatens to s_ _ _ Japan’s four main islands into the sea with a n_ _ _ _ _ bomb

Questions

1) What is the North Korean government accusing Japan of?

2) What is the North Korean government saying it will do to Japan?

3) How many nuclear tests has North Korea conducted?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What are you feeling with the recent threats from North Korea?

2) What do you think about the North Korean government?

3) What do you think Japan should do?

Reference

北朝鮮によるミサイル発射が世界をざわつかせ、近隣国である日本に住む私たちも、新しいニュースが入るたびに不安が募る日々を送っています。

制裁にいら立ち、態度を硬化させているようにも見える北朝鮮。簡単に交渉を進めることができない相手に対して、日本はどのように接していけばよいのでしょうか。

朝の会に参加し、皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。