A third-year student at one of Japan's top engineering universities, Yuna Kato has her sights set on a career in research, but fears it might be short-lived if she has children.

Kato says relatives have tried to steer her away from science, technology, engineering and mathematics, on the notion that women in the STEM field are too busy at work to juggle dating or families, so have a hard time finding husbands.

"My grandmother and mother often tell me that there are non-STEM jobs out there if I want to raise children," she said.