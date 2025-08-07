Germany's cabinet approved a draft law on Wednesday aimed at fast-tracking the rollout of geothermal energy projects, as part of its goal to eliminate fossil fuel-based heating by 2045.

Interest in geothermal energy has surged since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine triggered a spike in energy prices, prompting both municipal utilities and energy companies to seek new, low-carbon heating solutions.

Germany's push to slash emissions from the building sector, where heating is a major contributor, has further fueled investment in this area.

According to a 2023 study by the Fraunhofer Institute, Germany holds some of Europe's largest geothermal reserves, with the potential to supply over a quarter of its annual heating needs. However, development has long been slowed by local opposition and complex regulatory hurdles.

The proposed legislation seeks to cut red tape by streamlining approval processes for geothermal plants, heat pumps, thermal storage and district heating pipelines.

It would classify these projects as being of "overriding public interest" — the same status granted to wind and solar energy — and introduce faster permitting through changes to mining, water and environmental laws.

The bill also sets strict deadlines for government authorities to approve projects and relaxes restrictions on geothermal exploration.

The draft law will now go to the Bundestag lower house and Bundesrat upper house for final approval.