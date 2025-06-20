With the mercury climbing above 35 degrees Celsius, or even higher, in many parts of Japan in recent days, it’s hard to believe weather authorities declared the start of the rainy season just last week. So what happened to it?

For the past few days, the Kanto region recorded the year’s first “extremely hot day,” or days when the temperature hits 35 C or higher, prompting the government to issue heatstroke alerts. And it is still June, when temperatures are typically milder at between 20 C and 30 C.

People have been sporting parasols and carrying mini electric fans on the streets of Tokyo, with some complaining on social media that the weather is like “hell.”

In Tokyo, at least 562 people have been taken to the hospital for suspected heatstroke so far this month, according to the Tokyo Fire Department, including 24 people between the ages of 18 and 94 on Friday as of 3 p.m. Several deaths from suspected heatstroke have been reported in other parts of Japan.

Chihiro Kazama, a forecaster at the Meteorological Agency, said the recent spike in temperatures is due to a temporary weakening of the seasonal rain front, which brought more sunny days and allowed temperatures to rise.

“Looking at the situation over a longer period, the jet stream has been flowing farther north than usual. You can think of it as the boundary between warm and cold air. Since it has shifted northward, it means that areas around Japan are more likely to be covered by warm air,” he said.

The abnormally hot weather is also caused by the Pacific high pressure system, which is stronger than normal.

However, the seasonal rain front is expected to return near mainland Japan early next week, bringing conditions more typical of the rainy season. A similar case to this year’s rainy season was seen in 2022.

Meanwhile, the rainy season in Okinawa Prefecture and the Amami Islands officially ended on June 8 and on Thursday, respectively, both over 10 days earlier than average.

Kazama said the rainy season ended early in those areas because the high pressure system was stronger than usual.

With temperatures expected to hit 30 C and higher in the following weeks, Kazama advised individuals to be careful of the hot weather affecting their health.

“If you start feeling unwell, it’s important to use air conditioning or take similar measures to stay safe,” he said.

As human-induced climate change rewrites temperature records across the country, the number of emergency transports due to heatstroke have been on the rise nationwide in the last five years, with the exception of 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, 97,578 people were taken to the hospital for suspected heatstroke, up from 64,869 in 2020.