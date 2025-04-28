On a clear spring morning southwest of Tokyo, a train glides along the Izu Kyuko Line, tracing the eastern coast of the scenic Izu Peninsula. Passengers, many of them tourists, lift their smartphones to capture the spectacular view: quaint seaside towns, rocky capes and the shimmering Pacific Ocean.

Yet beneath the postcard-perfect landscape lies a quiet unease. This mountainous region in Shizuoka Prefecture sits near a major submarine fault, where a powerful earthquake is expected to strike — one that could unleash massive tsunamis.

Overlooked by Mount Fuji to the northwest, the Izu Peninsula is a tourism magnet, known for its surf-friendly beaches and abundant nature. The coastal cities of Atami and Ito are famed for their hot spring resorts, while Kawazu draws crowds in early spring for its cherry blossoms. Farther inland, Shuzenji is often referred to as the “Little Kyoto of Izu,” with its serene temple, stone paths and bamboo forests.