The Environment Ministry on Tuesday released an updated version of its red list for endangered plants and fungi, which now includes a total of 2,063 species, down by 207 from its previous version.

The decrease reflects the recovery of populations, with Cypripedium macranthos var. rebunense, which grows on Rebun Island in Hokkaido, moved to the "near threatened" category.

Newly listed endangered species include Baeospora myriadophylla, which is seen in the Kanto region.

Meanwhile, 57 species were recognized as extinct, including Lepicolea yakusimensis.

The ministry updates its red lists about every five years. It will release updates to the lists for mammals and birds in fiscal 2025-26.