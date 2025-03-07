The U.N. Development Program said Thursday it has picked Japanese actress Mana Ashida as domestic goodwill ambassador, a post newly set up by the organization to focus on efforts in Japan.

At a news conference in Tokyo the same day, Ashida, 20, said, "I hope to work so that we can lead a sustainable and bright future."

She will be in charge of promotional activities in Japan mainly related to the fight against climate change and other environmental challenges.

"There are many people around the world who come up with ideas on and are studying climate issues," she said. "I hope that sending out messages while learning from such people will lead to efforts transcending borders and generations."

The U.N. body tackles various global issues such as poverty and social disparities.

Japanese actress Misako Konno, 64, who has been serving as the UNDP's global goodwill ambassador since 1998, also attended the news conference.

Konno, who is set to quit the UNDP role at the end of this month, said that she received a handwritten letter from Ashida before her appointment as domestic goodwill ambassador.

"I teared up because I was truly happy to know" that Ashida who is "just 20 years old is very seriously thinking about (her role)," Konno said.

"I'm really glad that she decided to take on this role," Konno said.