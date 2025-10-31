Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in office just a week, passed her first diplomatic test with flying colors.

A week of whirlwind diplomacy cemented her image as a competent and capable leader, able to navigate both multilateral and bilateral settings.

Takaichi got especially high marks for her masterful handling of U.S. President Donald Trump. Channeling her mentor, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the temperamental leader was feted and defanged. Takaichi and Trump declared that they would usher in “a new golden age” for the Japan-U.S. partnership, a powerful vote of confidence in Japan’s new prime minister and the security alliance.