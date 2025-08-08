Australia’s decision to purchase Japanese vessels to modernize its navy is a huge step forward for Japan’s defense industry and the bilateral relationship. It has the potential to transform the nation’s status as a regional security provider.

The deal is not without risks, however. The scale of the agreement is sweeping. Japan has never before won a bid this size, nor of this significance. It not only demands the very best of this country’s engineers and manufacturers but requires that those capabilities be transferred to Australia. Ultimately, the deal is central to its national security. It is a huge vote of confidence in this country. Japan must not disappoint.

Project Sea 3000 is a decade-long program that will entail the purchase and construction of 11 frigates. These ships, designed to hunt and attack surface ships and submarines and provide air defense, will protect the sea lines of communication and trade routes that are vital to Australia’s economy and national security.