A massive earthquake off Russia’s far eastern coast Wednesday prompted tsunami warnings across the entire Pacific Ocean. While the temblor triggered waves of 3 to 4 meters in its immediate proximity, there were no reports of substantive damage in affected areas.

Past tragedies have forced governments throughout the region to better prepare for such disasters. While this incident appears to have been handled well, experts warn that there is no room for complacency. Many countries, including Japan, are not ready for another big natural disaster and the crises it will create.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which had an estimated magnitude of 8.7 or 8.8, was 150 kilometers east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, some 20.7 km below the surface of the earth. It was preceded by earlier quakes of magnitude 7.0 and 7.5 and afterward there has been a series of aftershocks that included a 6.9-magnitude quake. This temblor is the world’s strongest since the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 and one of the 10 strongest ever recorded.