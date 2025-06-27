It’s easy to start a war. It’s hard to end one.

U.S. President Donald Trump is going to learn this lesson in the weeks ahead unless he stays firmly focused on the objective that has guided action against Iran in the last few weeks: The end of its nuclear program and ensuring the stability of the Persian Gulf region.

Confusion is frequent during conflict. It’s called the fog of war for a reason. Information gleaned from the battlefield is unreliable, gathered under difficult conditions from far away. Opponents have reasons to exaggerate wins and hide losses to shape perceptions and gain valuable psychological advantage during a conflict. Deception is rife and ambiguity itself can confer tactical and strategic advantages. Nevertheless, there is pressure to reach conclusions quickly so that pressing decisions can be made.