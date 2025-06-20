Determined to end Iran’s nuclear program, Israel last week launched a ferocious campaign of bombings and targeted assassination.
The attacks were a striking success, stunning Iran and the rest of the world. Iran has retaliated, however, and while defiant, has intimated that it seeks a resolution to the conflict.
Iran’s nuclear program is a danger, but so too is a wider war in the Middle East. The world must use this moment to find a solution to that threat, while ensuring that Iran is not so weakened or destabilized that it becomes another source of regional instability.
