Never before has cooperation between Japan and Europe been as important as it is today.

Across the fields of diplomacy, economics and even the military, a domain for which joint action has long been thought inconceivable, Tokyo and European partners are striving to protect an international order under assault.

This week, military cooperation moved ahead with the visit to Japan of NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, his first to the region since taking office last October. His trip aims to expand the alliance’s partnership with Japan, with a particular focus on defense-industrial ties.