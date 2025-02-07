The meaning of a decision is often best revealed by those it angers and those who applaud. That autocratic governments around the world have backed the Trump administration’s move to shutter the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) speaks volumes about the significance of that decision.

Fortunately, the uproar from the agency’s many supporters has prompted the U.S. government to reconsider. Elon Musk, head of the cost-cutting initiative that is examining every piece of the U.S. government, says he is “feeding USAID into the wood chipper,” and President Donald Trump “agreed we should shut it down.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested that USAID may continue, but under his control rather than as an independent agency.

Rescinding the closure is smart. It is impossible to overstate the value of USAID’s work in boosting U.S. power and influence in the world.