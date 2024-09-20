It will be some time before we know the full story behind the explosions linked to electronic devices that killed scores of people and injured thousands more in Lebanon this week.

The tale that is emerging is one that resembles a spy novel, a feat of daring do by Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency. The incidents are a product of the ongoing bloody conflict between Israel and its enemies, and may extend and escalate the fight.

On Tuesday, 12 people were killed and thousands more were wounded when pagers used by the Islamic militant group Hezbollah exploded. The following day, more electronic devices, this time two-way radios, detonated. At least 20 people were killed and another 450 injured throughout Lebanon.