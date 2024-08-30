Nearly 11 months after Hamas launched a bloody terror attack on Israel, the Middle East continues to churn.

Israel’s retaliation has been brutal, with the government of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu determined to destroy Hamas’ ability to ever threaten his country again. That goal remains unrealized, even as suffering mounts among civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Disturbing as this situation is, even more troubling is the prospect of a wider war in the region. That danger has long existed since the Israeli government blames Iran for supporting Hamas as well as other groups opposed to the country’s existence. Israel has taken action against those enemies, moves that have fanned the flames of violence. Thus far, the conflagration has been contained, however; yet there is no guarantee that restraint will prevail.