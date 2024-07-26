There is no better word to describe U.S. politics right now than “volatile.”

The roller coaster ride began with the presidential debate in June, in which President Joe Biden had a dismal performance, dismaying his followers and fueling concern that his age would hamper his ability to defeat the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

A failed assassination attempt against Trump earlier this month confirmed his supporters’ belief that he was divinely inspired and protected, adding a new level of enthusiasm to his official nomination the following week at his party’s convention. For many of them, this invincibility, combined with Biden’s age and infirmity, made Trump’s victory in November a certainty.